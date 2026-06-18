Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who/BBC, The Pitt, Prison Break & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TNA/AEW, The Boroughs, SNL, Doctor Who/BBC, Prison Break, My Adventures with Superman, The Pitt, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with BBC budget cuts, programming reductions, and major layoff fallout.

Doctor Who fans also get a second BBC update as the network reportedly trims TV development spending by 15% yearly.

Beyond Doctor Who, highlights include Prison Break reboot updates, The Pitt season 3 talk, and Superman’s SuperFest.

The roundup also covers TNA and AEW news, SNL best-of picks, The Boroughs cancellation, and Mike Myers’ return.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: TNA/AEW, The Boroughs, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, SNL, Doctor Who/BBC, Prison Break, My Adventures with Superman, Colbert, The Pitt, Mike Myers, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 18th, 2026:

TNA Announces Workforce Reduction; Dreamer, Blanchard, Callihan Exit

AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF and Mark Briscoe Pick Forbidden Door Teams

The Boroughs: Netflix Cancels Duffer Brothers Series After One Season

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Ends with S04; Holiday Special

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia Will Be Told on June 19th

SNL Rolls Out Season 51's Top 5 Cold Opens, Monologues & Live Sketches

Doctor Who: BBC Cutting TV Development Budget 15% Annually: Report

Prison Break Reboot "Dark," "Scary"; Does Right by OG Series: Gage

My Adventures with Superman S03E02 Preview: It's SuperFest Time!

Doctor Who: BBC Announces $107M in Programming Cuts, Major Layoffs

Colbert Finale Leaves CBS Footing the Bill for Charlie Brown Music

The Pitt Star Fiona Dourif Discusses Season 3, Robby, Roxie & More

The Pitt, Doctor Who, Saul Goodman Returns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Mike Myers Channels Dr. Evil for Verizon, Confirms Austin Powers 4

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!