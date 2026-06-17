Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: aliens, Aliens Vs X-Men, avx, chris claremont, Geraldo Borges, kieron gillen

Marvel To Do Aliens Vs X-Men AVX With Kieron Gillen & Chris Claremont

Aliens Vs X-Men by Kieron Gillen, Chris Claremont and Geraldo Borges from Marvel Comics later this year as AVX

Article Summary Marvel is set to launch Aliens Vs X-Men later this year, stylised as AVX, with Kieron Gillen leading the series.

Aliens Vs X-Men also features a story by Chris Claremont, art by Geraldo Borges, and a cover by Ryan Stegman.

Kieron Gillen brings major X-Men history to Aliens Vs X-Men, from Generation Hope and Uncanny X-Men to Immortal X-Men.

Chris Claremont’s X-Men and Aliens legacy makes Aliens Vs X-Men a natural fit, with possible Brood connections teased.

It looks like we will be getting an Aliens Vs X-Men comic book series from Marvel Comics later this year, written by Kieron Gillen, drawn by Geraldo Borges, with another story by Chris Claremont, and this cover by Ryan Stegman. And stylised as AVX, referencing the Avengers Vs X-Men event that, once upon a time, Kieron Gillen wrote a lot of. Will The Brood be involved at all?

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #1 (OF 4)KIERON GILLEN & CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • GERALDO BORGES

COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

POSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

X-MEN VERSUS XENOMORPHS! They went looking for a Phoenix egg. They found something else. The X-MEN return to Earth with deadly cargo, and a violent battle between mutant and alien begins. And will an unexpected ally turn the tide in the X-Men's favor? In this special crossover decades in the making, the next evolution of Marvel's mightiest mutants begins! Will anyone survive the experience? Plus: The first chapter of an all-new story by the legendary Chris Claremont featuring Kitty Pryde, the Brood and the Xenomorphs! 40 PGS./Parental Advisory … $5.99 RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REG FOIL PRICING

Kieron Gillen is best known for creator-owned works like Phonogram, The Wicked + The Divine, Die, Once & Future, and The Power Fantasy, as well as high-profile Marvel work on titles including Thor, Young Avengers, Iron Man, Star Wars, notably co-creating Doctor Aphra, Eternals, and multiple X-Men series. Kieron Gillen first skinnydipped into X-Men with the 2010 spin-off Generation Hope, which followed up on the Second Coming event. He then joined Uncanny X-Men (co-writing the Quarantine arc with Matt Fraction) and took over as lead writer. His run spanned the end of the original Uncanny X-Men volume and a relaunched #1 series post-Schism (part of the Regenesis initiative). It culminated around the Avengers vs. X-Men event, which he tied into heavily, including writing the AvX: Consequences miniseries. Kieron Gillen returned prominently during the Krakoan Age and wrote Immortal X-Men, focused on the Quiet Council of Krakoa, which built into the Sins of Sinister event and the Fall of X era. He also contributed to Rise of the Powers of X and X-Men: Forever.

Chris Claremont is widely regarded as the most influential creator on the X-Men franchise as it now is. He took over writing X-Men in 1975, shortly after Len Wein and Dave Cockrum's Giant-Sized X-Men #1 revitalised the title with a new international team. He would write the book and various spinoffs for seventeen years, making it one of the longest continuous author runs in Marvel history. He turned the X-Men from a cancelled/relaunched book into the best-selling comic franchise in the world, and along the way co-created the likes of Kitty Pryde, Rogue, Gambit, Psylocke, Jubilee, Mister Sinister, Cable, Bishop, the Phoenix Saga, Dark Phoenix, Days of Future Past, the Brood, Shi'ar Empire, Genosha, and more. Ah yes, The Brood, alien non-humanoid warriors that impregnate hosts with eggs that turn them into a member of The Brood. I wonder iof they will come up in this?

After leaving Marvel, Claremont wrote for Dark Horse Comics' licensed Aliens and Aliens vs Predator lines in the early to mid-1990s including Aliens/Predator: Deadliest of the Species from 1993 to 1995, inspiring the crossover movies. While Geraldo Borges, a widely popular Brazilian comic book artist, has already worked with Chris Claremont on the 2018 X-Men: Black anthology/event..

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