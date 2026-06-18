Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Casual Brothers, dr seuss, the grinch, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas Announced For September 2026

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas has been confirmed for launch this September, providing a proper sequel to The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

Article Summary The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas launches September 18, 2026 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Outright Games and Casual Brothers reunite with Dr. Seuss Enterprises for a new The Grinch holiday sequel.

Players join The Grinch and Max to build Whoville’s greatest Christmas tree across snowy 3D platforming worlds.

The Grinch 2 features solo play and local co-op, with accessible family gameplay, puzzles, collectibles, and charm.

Outright Games and developer Casual Brothers have teamed with Dr. Seuss Enterprises again for The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas. The game basically picks up right where the previous one left off, if you had happened to play The Grinch: Christmas Adventures. Only this time you'll be working to prove to everyone in Whoville that you've changed your ways for the better, even if it isn't perfect. We have more details about the game for you below, as it will launch for PC and all three major consoles on September 18, 2026.

Grow Your Heart a Few More Sizes With The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas

Following his unforgettable change of heart, the Grinch is back, and this time he's determined to prove just how much he's changed. With a heart three times bigger, players will join the Grinch and his loyal companion Max on a joyful mission to create the most spectacular Christmas tree Who-ville has ever seen. In The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, players will explore vibrant, snowy 3D worlds packed with festive charm, through the winding depths of the Grinch's Cave, the slippery slopes of Mt. Crumpit, and the bustling streets of Who-ville.

Along the way, players will collect dazzling ornaments, uncover hidden paths, and overcome platforming challenges to bring Christmas cheer to every corner of the town. Players can enjoy the adventure solo or team up in local co-op mode, working together as the Grinch and Max to outsmart enemies, solve environmental challenges, and gather every last decoration. Designed for players of all ages, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas features accessible gameplay and mechanics that make it the perfect festive experience for families to enjoy together.

First introduced in Dr. Seuss's beloved 1957 classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the Grinch has become a global holiday icon spanning books, film, television and stage adaptations. With decades of storytelling behind him, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas continues to evolve this timeless character, bringing his story to a new generation through interactive play.

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