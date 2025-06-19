Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Facsimile, krypto

DC Comics Reprints Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile, Blames Misprint

DC Comics states that "Due to a printing error, DC's Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile Edition arrived in stores this week with an interior page mistakenly replicated within the issue. In order to address this error, DC will provide free replacement copies of Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile Edition with corrected pages, matching retailer orders and DC's additional shipment of copies. These replacement copies will be published as a true facsimile of the 1955 original."

Let's back up a bit. First, DC Comics was to publish a facsimile copy of the original Adventure Comics #210 this Wednesday, featuring the first appearance of Krypto, the Super Dog, ahead of his appearance in the upcoming Superman movie. Then they cancelled the usual cardstock and foil versions, reduced the price to a Free Comic Book Day-style level for retailers, doubled the orders that they got, put them in polybags and added a special prize giveaway to go to the Superman movie premiere. And this was just for direct market comic book stores. Everyone was really happy, and retailers ordered it in the hundreds and thousands of copies. It was a perfect promotion.

And then retailers realised that under the sealed polybag in 99.99999% of the copies without the golden ticket, was a golden invitation for thirty days trial of DC Universe Infinite Ultra, which gives readers unlimited digital streaming of DC Comics published over a month ago, as well as new content and sometimes titkes going digital streaming early.

As a result, Bleeding Cool has received reports of comic book stores junking their entire copies rather than pay to promote a competitor. Potentially including those premiere tickets. But then it seems, there was a problem reported from those who have opened their copies early, a misprint between the Aquaman and Green Arrow stories in the comic. And that is now the official reason why DC Comics is republishing the comic, for free, for all retailers. Although when doing so, it will be without the movie premiere promotion and DC Infinite Ultra offer. And instead just be a normal; facsimile.

DC encourages retailers to distribute existing copies of Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile Edition, in addition to the forthcoming replacement copies. Though some may choose the landfill instead…

ADVENTURE COMICS #210 FACSIMILE EDITION (NET)

(W) Otto Binder (A) Curt Swan, Ramona Fradon, George Papp (CA) Curt Swan

THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG! A young Clark Kent rediscovers a Superboy's best friend in this heartwarming reunion spanning years of time and light-years of space. Introducing Krypto–The Superdog from Krypton! Then thrill as Aquaman thwarts a team of smugglers attempting to sink a nautical newspaper, and Green Arrow and Speedy match wits against the insidious intellect of Mr. Genius! In-Store Date: 6/18/2025

