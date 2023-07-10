Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: stephanie brown, tim drake

DC Comics Suggests Tim Drake & Stephanie Brown Are Step-Silblings?

The DC Comics UK Instagram account seems to be implying that there is something rotten in the state of Bruce Wayne's family tree,

The Instagram account @DCUKOfficial is Warner Bros' official DC Comics feed for the UK, and described as "The UK's official home to the World's Greatest Super Heroes and Super Villains." Followed by @dcofficial and @jimlee, they post pretty much the same as DC Official does, with different dates and times, or maybe some local knowledge. But they may have strayed outside their lane with this post, yesterday stating "Bruce Wayne's family tree may be small but Batman's adopted family sure isn't 👀⁣ #DC #DCComics #Batman #BatFamily"

Now in the DC comic books, Bruce Wayne has adopted Dick Grayson, Jason Todd and Cassandra Cain as part of the Wayne family. But not any of the others. And considering that Tim Drake and Stephanie Brown were a couple for a considerable period of time, that might suggest something rather inappropriate might have been going on, if you stick to the graphic. Though I understand it has become a more prevalent theme of certain adult-orientated video entertainment in recent years which, I have to confess, baffles me.

Stephanie Brown only joined the Bat-family after she was 18 and her mother at least is very much alive.

Also while Carrie Kelley was the Robin of the Dark Knight Returns alternate future, in the main comics she is just a college student and Damian Wayne's acting instructor. And if you include Carrie, why not Helena Wayne, Huntress, daughter of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle?

Also, what about Kate Kane, Batwoman, and cousin of Bruce Wayne? Barbara Gordon as Batgirl probably has a greater claim than some of these names as well, though watching the animated version of The Killing Joke might complicate that even further. And thanks to DC Comics' Instagram, there's quite enough of that sort of thing going around right now.

