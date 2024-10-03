Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, DC All-In

DC Comics Surprise-Schedules Batman & Robin: Year One Noir Edition #1

DC Comics adds surprise noir edition of Batman & Robin: Year One #1 to release alongside full-color issue #2 on November 20th.

Batman & Robin: Year One #1 by the classic superhero team of Mark Waid and Chris Samnee, on sale on the 16th of October, has gone down rather well. And now, as a result, DC Comics is scheduling… not a reprint, but a variant of the comic as a whole. Stripping the colour and telling the first issue in black and white. Charging the same price, of course. And dubbing it the Batman & Robin: Year One Noir Edition #1. It has been added to DC Comics' Final Order Cutoff on the 29th of October, and will arrive in comic book stores for sale on the 20th of November, the same day as the full-color Batman & Robin: Year One #2.

BATMAN AND ROBIN YEAR ONE NOIR EDITION #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Chris Samnee

REUNITING THE ACCLAIMED TEAM OF MARK WAID AND CHRIS SAMNEE! While Bruce Wayne adjusts to the realities of adopting orphan Dick Grayson, a mysterious new crime boss called the General has come to Gotham to claim the city by disrupting and destroying its other mobs. But what is his connection to Two-Face? Batman and his new sidekick, Robin, are out for answers, but it'll take everything they have to navigate both sides of their relationship as father and son and dynamic duo, with Dick Grayson's present and future hanging in the balance! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024

BATMAN AND ROBIN YEAR ONE #2 (OF 12) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Chris Samnee

Dick Grayson is struggling to adjust to his new life as Bruce Wayne's ward, with both Bruce's rules and Batman's training making his life difficult. But Dick is happy to remind Bruce that turnabout is fair play. Gotham's newest crime boss, the General, continues to vie with Two-Face for control–but could an alliance benefit both of them and spell trouble for Batman and Robin? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024

