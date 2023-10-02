Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #138, Gotham War, Ra's al Ghul, Scandal Savage, Vandal Savage

DC Comics Ties Together Vandal Savage And Ra's Al Ghul in Batman #138

Batman #38 aligned the origins of Vandal Savage and Ra's Al Ghul together. Tomorrow, Batman #138 makes that a little more official.

In Batman #38 by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Danny Miki, FCO Plascencia, Steve Wands and Jared K Fletcher , published in 2015, we got a look at the origins of The Joker and the idea that he could have been The Pale Man, an immortal serial killer, recurring through history. The truth of that may have been left up in the air, but in telling the story, it also aligned the origins of Vandal Savage and Ra's Al Ghul together.

Revealing that the meteorite that made Savage an immortal warrior was also used to create the Lazarus Pits that revived, rejuvenated and brought back to life, the Ghul dynasty.

At the end of Batman #137, we saw the return of Vandal Savage. and in Catwoman, the revelation that her right-hand woman, The Marquise, was Vandal Savage's daughter, Scandal Savage, a pincer movement from the Savages against both sides of the Gotham War.

And now, in Batman #138 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, eight years and one hundred issues after Batman #38, we have the shared history of the Savages and the al Ghul's revealed and confirmed. They are all part of the same power lineage. which may have been complicated recently by the events of Lazarus Planet, when that power was spread out across many more.

Now all we need to know is where those meteors came from in the first place. A Counter-Krypton, perhaps? The 2017 comic book Dark Days: The Forge and the 2018 series The Immortal Men, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and Jim Lee established that Vandal Savage and Klarn Arg, the Immortal Man were part of a larger group of primitive humans who all became long-lived as a result of encountering the meteor and forming the Council of Immortals. To which Ra's Al Ghul was once the youngest member… tales still to be told.

BATMAN #138 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GOTHAM WAR CONTINUES! Batman is on the ropes as the Gotham War heats up following a shocking betrayal! It's father versus son, teacher versus student in the knockout fourth chapter of this brutal war. But who is really pulling the strings in this explosive event? Thousands of years have led to this moment! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

