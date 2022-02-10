DC Comics To Finally Launch Blood Syndicate From Milestone Media

As you may have noticed, the Milestone books at DC Comics are late. Really late. So much so that the Milestones In History book. planned for Black History Month has been knocked back until the week before Juneteenth. But while Milestone readers are waiting for more Static, Icon & Rocket or Hardware, DC Comics will be publishing the revived version of the fourth original Milestone series and their first team book, Blood Syndicate, from Geoffrey Thorne, ChrisCross and Juan Castro, for the 10th of May, 2022.

"Making Blood Syndicate the fourth pillar of this new Dakotaverse was just a matter of time," said Hudlin. "Holocaust's recruitment of 'Bang Babies' in Static Season One was a big hint that we'd eventually address the impact of the 'Big Bang' on Paris Island. Landing Geoffrey Thorne and CHRISCROSS as writer and artists for the series was pretty much the icing on the cake; they're the perfect team for telling this story."

This new incarnation reunites original Blood Syndicate members Tech-9, Wise Son and Fade—and returns them to Paris Island, Dakota's densest and most impoverished borough, and the one hit hardest by the sickness, death, superpowers, and social upheavals of the Big Bang. Both Wise Son and Tech-9 have returned from their military tours in Afghanistan to a Dakota that's far different from the one they left. While Icon and Rocket have been cleaning up the streets of drug traffic, other "Bang Babies" have been forming rival gang factions. At the same time, Holocaust has been doing some recruiting of his own, gathering a super-powered army to rule Paris Island with an iron fist. As he gains more and more influence, who's looking out for the people when the other Dakota heroes aren't around? And what secrets are Wise Son and Tech-9 hiding from their time overseas? When the battle lines get drawn through their neighborhoods, who of the many superpowered individuals on Paris Island will rise up to fight back for their turf—and who will fight for a chance at power far beyond the block?

Blood Syndicate: Season One #1 arrives in comic book shops and participating digital retailers Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The debut issue features a main cover by Dexter Soy, with an "OG" (old school) variant cover by CHRISCROSS, a "new school" variant by breakout artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey (Static Season One), and a 1-in-25 ratio variant cover by Juliet Nneka. Check local comic book shops for details and pre-ordering.

The DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service features a free-to-read copy of the original Blood Syndicate #1;