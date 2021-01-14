DC Comics To Publish Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1 in March

It looked like DC Comics may have been dropping their All-Ages Hanna Barbara line entirely – but it seems that DC has the answer. Adding Batman.

On Saturday, 27th of March, DC Comics will launch its new digital comic book series, Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries, a new series of 24 original team-up stories between the citizens of Gotham and members of Mystery, Inc. The series will be published in print from April #12th as a twelve-issue mini-series.

In the kick-off story by Ivan Cohen and Dario Brizuela—an adventure when Batman discovers his original purple gloves have gone missing—Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo travel back in time to Batman's Year One era to solve the case! Will this time-traveling heist have a happy ending? Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1, "Glove Story," written by Ivan Cohen with art and cover by Dario Brizuela. And to continue the Scooby-Doo team-up tradition established in over a hundred chapters of Scooby-Doo Team-Up, in the second big Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries story writer Sholly Fisch and artist Randy Elliott have Scooby-Doo and Batman team up to solve the mystery of a ghost…who's haunting the Batcave! Even if the ghost turns out to be a fake, that still doesn't solve the real mystery: How did someone get into the Batcave to stage the phony phantom—and does that mean Batman's enemies have cracked the secret of his true identity?! Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #2, "Going Bats," written by Sholly Fisch with art and cover by Randy Elliott, arrives in print on May 11 after digital chapters beginning on April 24.

Will it still hold the line at $2.99? Or will that just be left to Spawn and… well, whenever Saga comes back. We'll look out for DC's April 2021 solicitations any day now. How about a Damien Wayne/Scrappy-Doo spin-off sequel to follow at some point?