DC Comics Trademarks DC Metal Force Ahead Of Big Plans

DC Comics has trademarked the phrase "DC Metal Force". But what the phrase actually means, I have no idea. Googling doesn't seem to reveal much...

DC Comics has trademarked the phrase "DC Metal Force". But what the phrase actually means, I have no idea. Googling doesn't seem to reveal much, but four trademark registrations for DC Metal Force, all registered on the 30th of November across all manner of product plans, suggest something big. I just have no idea what…

The trademark was registered last week for the following categories:

A series of fiction books featuring characters from animated, action adventure, comedy and drama features; printed comic books; printed children's books; printed video game strategy guides; printed magazines featuring characters from animated, action adventure, comedy and drama features; printed coloring books; printed children's activity books; stationery; writing paper; envelopes; printed notebooks; printed diaries; printed note cards; printed greeting cards; collectible printed trading cards; lithographs; pens; pencils; pencil and pen cases; erasers; crayons; markers; colored pencils; painting sets for children; chalk and chalkboards; decals; stickers; heat transfer paper; printed posters; adhesive plastic film with removable paper for mounting images for decorative purposes; mounted and unmounted printed photographs; book covers; book marks; printed calendars; gift wrapping paper; paper party decorations, namely, paper napkins, paper place mats, crepe paper, printed invitations, paper table cloths and paper cake decorations; iron-on transfers for embroidery or fabric appliques; printed patterns for costumes, pajamas, sweatshirts and t-shirts

Clothing for men, women and children, namely, shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, jogging suits, trousers, pants, shorts, tank tops, rainwear, cloth baby bibs, skirts, blouses, dresses, suspenders, sweaters, jackets, coats, raincoats, snow suits, ties, robes, hats, caps, sun visors as headwear, gloves, belts, scarves, sleepwear, pajamas, lingerie, underwear, boots, shoes, sneakers, sandals, socks, booties, slipper socks, swimwear and masquerade and Halloween costumes

Toys and sporting goods, including games and playthings, namely, action figures and accessories therefor; Playsets for action figures; toy furniture; Plush toys; Balloons; Bathtub toys; Ride-on toys; Playing cards and card games; Toy vehicles; Dolls; Flying discs; Hand-held units for playing electronic games; Game equipment sold as a unit for playing a board game, a card game, a manipulative game, a parlor game and an action type target game; Stand alone video output game machines; Slot machines; Gaming equipment, namely, slot machines with or without video output; Gaming machines, namely, devices which accept a wager; Reconfigurable casino and lottery gaming equipment, namely, gaming machines and recorded and downloadable operational computer games software therefor sold as a unit; Jigsaw and manipulative puzzles; Paper face masks being playthings; Skateboards; Ice skates; Water squirting toys; Balls, namely, playground balls, soccer balls, baseballs, basketballs; Baseball gloves; Swimming floats for recreational use; Kickboard flotation devices for recreational use; Surfboards; Swim boards for recreational use; Swim fins; Toy bakeware and toy cookware; building block play sets; action figure toy sets; Toy snow globes; paper party hats; Christmas tree ornaments; Computer gaming consoles for recreational game playing; Paper party favors; Halloween masks

Athletic bags, baby backpacks, backpacks, beach bags, book bags, diaper bags, duffel bags, messenger bags, briefcases, gym bags, tote bags, coin purses, fanny packs, knapsacks, waist packs, textile shopping bags; canvas shopping bags, reusable shopping bags; Umbrellas; Wallets; Accessories made of leather, namely, wallets, handbags and shoulder belts

