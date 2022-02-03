DC Comics Turns Justice League Into Dinosaurs For Jurassic League

Polygon gets the PR for DC Comics in May 2022 as Juan Gedeon and Daniel Warren Johnson transform the Justice League of America into dinosaurs – along with their greatest foes as a six-issue series launching in May 2022, The Jurassic League.

In the world of Jurassic League, Superman was still sent to Earth on a rocket ship from a dying planet. And he was still raised by humans. It's just that he's also a man-shaped brachiosaurus. Batman (rather, Batsaur, Gedeon clarifies for Polygon) is an allosaurus. Wonder Woman is a triceratops. The Joker is a dilophosaurus. "You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers' hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait … what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new — yet older than time — adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!"

"I dig the Justice League," Johnson wrote, "but I dig them MORE as dinosaurs." And so did DC editor Katie Kubert, who according to Gedeon, came up with a few of the exceptional names for the characters, like Wonderdon and Flashraptor. "At first I thought of doing Wonder Woman as Pterodactyl or something more athletic looking so that's how I landed on the triceratops. They're herbivores but they could defeat a T-Rex, so that seems fitting for WW. WW is more fierce than Superman so I thought of a rose or a cactus: beautiful from a distance but they can hurt if handled incorrectly. I think this is another layer I tried to incorporate to her design."

Jurassic League #1 is available in comic book stores from DC Cmics on the 10th of May , with a variant cover by Walter Simonson.