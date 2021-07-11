DC Comics, WildStorm, The Authority and WildCATS – Big Spoilers

Big spoilers for DC Comics titles out on Tuesday – you have been warned. Bleeding Cool has been covering the return of Wildstorm characters to the DC Universe after Rebirth. The Wildstorm characters, initially created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, were bought by DC when they bought the Wildstorm Studios. And now that Jim Lee is the Publisher and CCO of DC Comics, there's a little more openness to using WildStorm and WildCATS characters. During his DC Fandome addresses, Lee stated that more WildStorm characters would be returning to the DC Universe in 2021.

The pulped-and-relegated DC Comics Generations Zero teased the return of Wildstorm characters. Midnighter and Apollo came to Future State: Superman and then Action Comics, while Grifter joined the Batbooks working for Lucius Fox.

Alongside flashbacks and side-eyes giving us Halo, Jacob Marlowe (Emp), Deathblow, Sleeper, Backlash, and the rest of Team 6 and Team 7 in Batman: Urban Legends.

Upcoming issues also have promised Zealot returning to fight Wonder Woman.

With WildC.A.T.S. bringing back the initials in its name that once stood for Covert Action Teams, and membership crossing their publication history from Grifter to Ladytron to Fairchild to Zealot to Deathblow and beyond.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #5 CVR A DAVID FINCH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Finch

Story by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MARGUERITE BENNETT art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO, RYAN BENJAMIN, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND SWEENEY BOO Red Hood: Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city? Grifter: Through four chapters of blood, bullets, and Batman, the true reason for Cole Cash emerging in Gotham City reveals itself at last…but it's not what you think! Tim Drake: Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show. Batgirls: Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are just two teenagers breaking into Wayne Manor so they can play some video games. But when Oracle gives them a mission, the Batgirls suit up and head to an abandoned arcade to investigate.