WildCATS' Zealot Joins DC To Fight Wonder Woman, Kill Maxwell Lord

It's Zealot time! The Batman anthology series Batman: Urban Legends has been telling stories of Grifter, the Jim Lee and Brandon Choi-created character from WildCATS, who was reintroduced to the DC Universe in the Batman comic book. DC Comics has teased a number of other WildStorm characters arriving in the DC Universe, but this one is a bolt from the blue, Zealot, taking over the Grifter feature in Batman: Urban Legends in August with issue 6. Being sent by the HALO Corporation, of which we have heard a little of late. With a mission to take out Maxwell Lord, but going up against someone who is a bit of a zealot herself on occasion, and has beheaded Maxwell Lord herself back in a prior continuity, Wonder Woman…

We wondered when reading Batman Urban Legends #1 that there was a possibility we might see Zealot, after the death of Mrs Freeze.

Could we have guessed right?

Batman: Urban Legends #6

story by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MATTHEW ROSENBERG

art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO, TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND CHRIS SPROUSE

cover by NICOLA SCOTT

ON SALE: 8/10/21 $7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

Prestige Format

variants by: JAY ANACLETO AND EJIKURE Red Hood: The epic "Cheer" story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood's alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he's sworn to protect?

Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it!

Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe!

Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of…Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue!

And for comparison, Zealot from times past…