DC's DEO Gets Deadly New Mission In Infinite Frontier #3 (Spoilers)

In this week's Infinite Frontier #3, Roy Harper – the new Black Lantern – meets up with the DEO who, under Director Bones, has taken a more multiversal view of the world. And he is also running a series of ads in DC Comics titles to lay out all the current DC comic books as part of Infinite Frontier. At least I presume it's him, he has the budget.

The DEO is now there to protect against interdimensional attacks. And, um, zombies, I guess. Maybe Director Bones read DCeased. Of course, Roy Harper came back from the dead – but then during Death Metal so did most people, including Batman. And in the Robin series we have Lazarus Island in which combatants keep killing each other off and bringing them back from the dead. And yes, that is a rather familiar surname for a Lantern to go up against, isn't it?

He's also been through the changes since then, though at least he didn;t get brought back from the dead, He just got rebooted.

And he can walk through a doorway without smashing his head on the top. That's definitely a gift.

INFINITE FRONTIER #3 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Barry Allen's history with the Psycho-Pirate isn't pleasant. The Flash encountered this mind-bending villain all the way back in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it did not end well for the Scarlet Speedster. For the first time since his death and rebirth, Barry runs afoul of this foe—hopefully it will go better this time around! That is, if the even bigger villain behind the Pirate stays out of the fray, or if President Superman of Justice Incarnate sticks around to help win the day. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/27/2021