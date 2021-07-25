More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)

Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported that that week's DC Comics ads for Infinite Frontier had questions to ask. We did the same last weekend as well. And presumably, some comic books out this week have some more answers to give – and probably some more questions to be asked. Well, they are doing it again with a new set of questions and answers. And Bleeding Cool got a sneak peek at the third "Multiversal Mysteries To Be Solved" for Director Bones of the DEO.

Why Have The Blue & Gold Dynamic Duo Reunited? Where In The Multiverse Is Barry Allen? Why Is Amanda Waller Targeting Young Metahumans? What Mystery In The Multiverse Has President Superman Uncovered? Who Is The World's Greatest Fighter? Is Gotham City Big Enough For Two Dark Knights?

Here are previous questions that have been asked by DC Comics in similar ads…

What Team Is Oracle Forming And Why? What Is Fear State? Why Is Clark Kent Leading A New Version Of The Authority? Will Jonathan Kent Be Able To Fill His Fathers Shoes As Superman? Can Wonder Woman Escape The Godsphere And Return To Earth Which Hero Is Wearing A Black Lantern Ring? Has The Fastest Man Alive Outrun His Past? How Is Roy Harper Alive?

Is The United Planets Forming Their Own Justice League? What Sacrifice Must Shazam! Make? Why Have The Green Lanterns' Rings Gone Dark? What Is The New Swamp Thing's Mission? Who Will Protect The Oceans? Why Has Red X Infiltrated Teen Titans Academy?

And solicitations for this week's Infinite Frontier #4 out on Tuesday from DC Comics.

INFINITE FRONTIER #3 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Barry Allen's history with the Psycho-Pirate isn't pleasant. The Flash encountered this mind-bending villain all the way back in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it did not end well for the Scarlet Speedster. For the first time since his death and rebirth, Barry runs afoul of this foe—hopefully it will go better this time around! That is, if the even bigger villain behind the Pirate stays out of the fray, or if President Superman of Justice Incarnate sticks around to help win the day. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/27/2021