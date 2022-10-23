DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #2 Preview:

Sgt. Rock's retro horror adventure continues in this preview of DC Horror Presents: DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #2.

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #2

DC Comics

0822DC090

0822DC091 – DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #2 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) Bruce Campbell (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Gary Frank

Sgt. Rock and Easy Company are behind enemy lines, armed to the teeth, and ready to go up against the strangest–and deadliest–enemies they've ever encountered: zombies, and a whole lot of ;em! Strap in, soldiers, it's you against the world…of the dead!

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

