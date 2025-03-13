Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, printwatch

DC's Absolute Comics Get Sixth, Fifth, Fourth And Third Printings

Absolute Batman gets sixth printings, Absolute Wonder Woman gets fifth printings, Absolute Superman gets fourth printings and more...

Article Summary DC Comics releases new printings of Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman with exclusive covers.

Absolute Batman #1 gets sixth printing, while #2 and #3 receive fourth and third printings respectively.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 and Absolute Superman #1 receive fifth and fourth printings with variant art.

Dan Mora, Nick Dragotta, and Frank Martin artists provide variant and connecting covers for Absolute editions.

DC Comics is running off new printings of Absolute Batman #1, #2, #3, Absolute Wonder Woman #1, and Absolute Superman #1, all coming out on Wednesday the 23rd of April. As well as Absolute Batman #2 getting a fourth printing, and Absolute Batman #3 getting a third printing. And, of course, they come with variants… including a Dan Mora connecting cover… though I am not entirely sure how it is meant to connect. See if you can work it out…

Absolute Batman #1 Sixth Printing main cover: Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin' s main cover from Absolute Batman #1, with an alternate logo colour.

and s main cover from Absolute Batman #1, with an alternate logo colour. Absolute Batman #1 Sixth Printing open-to-order connecting variant cover: All-new art by Dan Mora

Absolute Batman #1 Sixth Printing open-to-order foil connecting variant cover: Foil version of connecting cover by Dan Mora.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Fifth Printing main cover: Hayden Sherman 's main cover from Absolute Wonder Woman #1, with an alternate logo colour.

's main cover from Absolute Wonder Woman #1, with an alternate logo colour. Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Fifth Printing open-to-order connecting variant cover: All-new art by Dan Mora

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Fifth Printing open-to-order foil connecting variant cover: Foil version of connecting cover by Dan Mora.

Absolute Superman #1 Fourth Printing main cover: Rafa Sandoval 's main cover from Absolute Superman #1, with an alternate logo colour.

's main cover from Absolute Superman #1, with an alternate logo colour. Absolute Superman #1 Fourth Printing open-to-order connecting variant cover: All-new art by Dan Mora

Absolute Superman #1 Fourth Printing open-to-order foil connecting variant cover: Foil version of connecting cover by Dan Mora.

Absolute Batman #2 Fourth Printing main cover: Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin's main cover from Absolute Batman #2, with an alternate logo colour.

Absolute Batman #2 Fourth Printing open-to-order variant cover: All-new art by Tony S. Daniel.

Absolute Batman #3 Third Printing main cover: Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin's main cover from Absolute Batman #3, with an alternate logo colour.

Absolute Batman #3 Third Printing open-to-order variant cover: All-new art by Gabriele Dell'Otto.

