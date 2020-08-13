DC Introduces A World Of Evil Super-Pets For Death Metal in November

DC Comics cares a lot about the Super-Pets, so much so they will go to court against Netflix to defend them. But this November, as The Batman Who Laughs Batmanhattan The Darkest Knight is creating his own New 52 full of darkest versions of reality. Definitely not a commentary on Dan DiDio, right? Surely not. Which includes a very dark world of dark Super-Pets in The Multiverse Who Laughs, one of a number of Dark Metal one-shots we had previously identified.

As well as storytime with Lobo in Infinite Hour Exxxtreme while the DC heroes try and survive the new reality the Darkest Knight has made. Here's more of the Death metal stuff coming from DC in November, as well as the Justice League crossover…

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1

With the multiverse is destroyed, the worlds of the DC universe are nightmares!

The DC Multiverse is a collection of alternate-reality worlds where anything is possible. Each world tells the tale of a possible split in reality, or shows how lives vary depending on a single, solitary decision. But now that the Multiverse has been destroyed, the Batman Who Laughs has used his god like power to create a new Dark Multiverse…a collection of 52 evil worlds, each more terrifying than the last. This one-shot offers the curious—and the brave—a glimpse into the nightmare realities that the Batman Who Laughs has created in tales by creators who know what it means to have a truly twisted sense of misfit humor. An Arkham Asylum even more terrifying than what we know? A world of evil Super Pets? All that and more in these new tales of the Multiverse Who Laughs!

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1, written by Amanda Conner, Patton Oswalt, Jimmy Palmiotti, Scott Snyder, Brandon Thomas, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson, art by Chad Hardin and others, cover by Chris Burnham, 1:25 card stock variant cover by Simone Bianchi, on sale November 24.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1

It's storytime with Lobo. And it's not going to be pretty!

Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it's time for Uncle Lobo's Infinite Hour! It's your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1, written by Frank Tieri, Becky Cloonan, and others, art by Dale Eaglesham and others, cover by Kyle Hotz, 1:25 card stock variant cover by Rafael Grampá, on sale November 10.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #5

The Darkest Knight has won—and the multiverse will pay the price!

The Darkest Knight has won. With absolute power at the villain's fingertips, Wonder Woman and the rest of the DC heroes are nothing to him. As the Darkest Knight turns his sights to his true goal, remaking the Multiverse in his image, can Earth's heroes rally together to make a last stand?

Dark Nights: Death Metal #5, written by Scott Snyder, art and cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, Swamp Thing variant cover by David Finch, Perpetua variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, B. Rex variant cover by Lucio Parrillo, 1:25 variant cover by Doug Mahnke, 1:100 black and white variant cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, on sale November 17.