Ric Grayson No More – Nightwing Gets His Memory Back Next Month

I mean, that's how it was looking for Nightwing, the original Robin. Dick Grayson no longer Ric Grayson, the crystal that took away his memories after the bullet to the head from the KGBeast, and created a new individual inside Dick Grayson had been taken by the Joker. We had yet another Dick Grayson in his place, one who used Barbara Gordon's own blood to look more like The Joker, which also swiftly followed a Talon version of Dick. He has been an awful lot of people recently…

Bleeding Cool had run leaked images from Batman #100 that seemed to show a traditional-looking Nightwing fighting alongside the rest if the Batman family and October's Nightwing #75 was meant to show the big reversal. But now DC Comics has confirmed it happening even sooner, talking about the Justice League Death Metal series, that it will feature Nightwing will fully restored memories – and that we will be seeing it in Justice League #53 in September, and ahead of October's expected Nightwing #75 big change.

Of course, he may have his memories back, but he is looking rather like Simon Bisley redesigned him too… but then, this is Death Metal and Liam Sharp is all over that.

DC has revealed November's Justice League covers, giving more insight into Joshua Williamson's upcoming five-issue Justice League "Doom Metal" story that ties directly in to DC's ongoing Dark Nights: Death Metal event! Beginning in Justice League #53 on September 15, "Doom Metal" will feature the first appearance of Mindhunter, a new, twisted Dark Knight who is combined with Martian Manhunter, the first appearance of Omega Knight—a Frankenstein's Monster version of the Omega Titans from Justice League: No Justice, the longtime-coming reunion of the Teen Titans: Nightwing, Cyborg, and Starfire, and more! Nightwing has his memory back, and Cyborg and Starfire are back from the Ghost Sector, so look for deep cuts from the team's past as they rally this Justice League towards Perpetua and the Legion of Doom! Of note, Joshua Williamson's Justice League for "Doom Metal" is Detective Chimp, Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Nightwing, Cyborg, Starfire and Lex Luthor. Take a look below at the size and scope of this character-driven tie-in to Dark Nights: Death Metal!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #53

Don't miss the start of 'Doom Metal,' an essential chapter of Dark Nights: Death Metal! Justice League #53 kicks off "Doom Metal" part one of five—the Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in that will directly impact the finale of that event! Nightwing's on a mission to free the Legion of Doom from Perpetua's clutches. But to do so, he'll need the help of none other than…Lex Luthor?! The surprises are only just beginning, as Nightwing, Lex, and a new Justice League must fight their way through an Earth twisted by the Dark Multiverse. Titans will be tested, hearts will be broken, and blood will be spilled! JUSTICE LEAGUE #53, written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, art by XERMANICO, cover by LIAM SHARP, variant cover by BEN OLIVER, ON SALE 09/15/20.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #54

It's a Titans reunion in 'Doom Metal' part two! "Doom Metal" part two of five storms the stage in this essential Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in! It's the Titans reunion you've been clamoring for when Starfire and Cyborg join Nightwing in this twisted Justice League. The team is hell-bent for Brimstone Bay to free the Legion of Doom, but what horrors and desires will the Valley of Starros reveal to them—and who or what is the villain named Mindhunter? JUSTICE LEAGUE #54, written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, art by XERMANICO, cover by LIAM SHARP, variant cover by HOWARD PORTER, Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS, ON SALE 10/6/20.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #55

Meet the Omega Knight—an evil so big he dwarfs all hope! The motley crew of "Doom Metal" sets sail for the cliffs of insanity, captained by Nightwing—or so he thinks! The team fractures, and Detective Chimp reveals the horrible secret wish in his heart. And speaking of hearts, Hawkgirl will stop at nothing to find Martian Manhunter, even if she jeopardizes the League's mission and their souls. Part three of this five-issue tie-in to Dark Nights: Death Metal features the debut of a villain so huge he dwarfs all hope. Enter the Omega Knight. JUSTICE LEAGUE #55, written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES, cover by LIAM SHARP, variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI, ON SALE 10/20/20.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #56

The Omega Knight is on the hunt for the Justice League! "Doom Metal" part four of five! In this Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in issue, the Justice League has nowhere left to hide from the agents of Perpetua. The towering, nightmarish Omega Knight hunts them to the edges of Brimstone Bay and will stop at nothing until they team is obliterated! And all the while, above Perpetua's throne, Hawkgirl battles the Dark Mindhunter for the soul of the man she loves: Martian Manhunter! Look out below—these heroes are operating without a safety net! JUSTICE LEAGUE #56, written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUEZ, cover by LIAM SHARP, variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL, ON SALE 11/3/20.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #57

The Legion of Doom is free to attack their saviors, the Justice League! "Doom Metal" part five of five! The Legion of Doom has been freed—and now, they're turning on their saviors—the Justice League! Teeth will gnash, knuckles will be bare, and Lex Luthor will make a decision that shocks everyone, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! It all leads straight back to Dark Nights: Death Metal! JUSTICE LEAGUE #57, written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, art by XERMANICO, cover by LIAM SHARP, variant cover by PHILIP TAN, ON SALE 11/17/20.