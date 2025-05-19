Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC GO, Webtoon

DC Launch Six New Webcomics On DC GO Vertically Streaming Platform

DC Comics launches six new webcomics on DC GO, their vertically streaming webtoon platform, and bring back a couple of favourites

Article Summary DC GO debuts six new webcomics in July, available free for DC Universe Infinite subscribers

Fresh series spotlight Aquaman, Shazam, Jon Kent, Themyscira’s Amazons, and more DC favorites

Fan favorites Harley Quinn in Paradise and Nothing Butt Nightwing return for Season 2

Vertical scrolling format brings slice-of-life, comedy, and action to mobile-friendly reading

DC Comics is launching six new webcomic titles to its DC Go platform on DC Universe Infinite, from July, available free to subscribers in a vertical scrolling format. Including Warriors and a Wee Wonder by Stephanie Williams, Jane Pica, and Emily Pearson; Aquaman: Yo-Ho-Hold Onto Your Hook! by Josh Trujillo, Nicky Lelapi, Andrew Drilon, and Bradley Clayton; Jon Kent: This Internship Is my Kryptonite by Sam Camp, Daimon Hampton, Seraji, and C.M. Cameron; Taste of Justice by Andrew Aydin, Dominike "DOMO" Stanton, Aneke, and Nick Filardi; My Little Warlord by Nina Gee, Madlen Mirjam, and Chi Ngo; and The Magical Mysteries of Shazam! by Steve Orlando and Giopota. There will also be returning webcomics with second seasons for Harley Quinn in Paradise by CRC Payne, Siobhan Chiffon, and Cathy Le, along with Nothing Butt Nightwing by Patrick R. Young, Moy R. Marco, and Monica Kubina.

Warriors and a Wee Wonder

Themyscira's strongest warriors unite…to form the Amazon Babysitters Club!

In Warriors and a Wee Wonder by writer Stephanie Williams (Nubia & the Amazons) with art by Jane Pica and Emily Pearson, what happens when an island of powerful, immortal Amazons is tasked with…raising a baby?! In this charming slice-of-life comedy, fierce warriors find themselves tactically outmanoeuvred by a tiny princess (a.k.a. the future Wonder Woman, Diana) whose emerging magical abilities cause delightful chaos.

With meddling Olympian gods watching from above and little Diana causing havoc below, the Amazons devise their greatest battle strategy yet: the Wee Wonder Warriors rotation system. Because on Themyscira, it truly takes an island to raise a child!

Aquaman: Yo-Ho-Hold onto Your Hook!

Secret caves. Treacherous oceans. A long-forgotten map leading to fabled treasure. Prepare to fall in love hook, line, and sinker!

In Aquaman: Yo-Ho-Hold onto Your Hook! by writer Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle) with artists Niky Lelapi, Andrew Drilon, and Bradley Clayton, Jackson Hyde is a pirate, a warrior, and a hero—but on the Dee Sea he is known only as Aquaman! It's a madcap oceanic adventure as Jackson, Ha'wea, and Dolphin search for the hook of the legendary King Arthur. Glory awaits this motley crew, if they can just survive the reimagined heroes and villains they meet along the way!

Jon Kent: This Internship Is My Kryptonite

The son of Kal-El and Lois Lane faces his greatest challenge yet—a Daily Planet internship!

In Jon Kent: This Internship Is My Kryptonite by writer Sam Camp (Little Hollow Café) and artists Daimon Hampton and Seraji, Jon Kent is a super-powered hero in his own right, but how do those powers help him move beyond the mundane coffee orders, endless research, and "educational experience" the Daily Planetreporting staff deems necessary for those essential college credits? Especially when your mom is the editor-in-chief—hello, nepotism concerns!

What's more, his best friend thinks the internship is a waste of his time and talents, his boyfriend tries to be supportive but is wary of Jon's new boss's Superman obsession, and naturally his parents think this is a great opportunity, but life as a superhero daylighting as a reporter is a little different today than it was back then…

The Magical Mysteries of Shazam!

Growing up is hard in a city filled with talking animals and monster attacks!

In The Magical Mysteries of Shazam! by writer Steve Orlando (Supergirl, Martian Manhunter) and artist Giopota, Billy Batson has had to grow up fast. Life with Tawny, a talking tiger and also Billy's adoptive uncle, is humble. It's not always easy! Billy lives with Tawny's other foster children, Darla, Pedro, and Freddy. Despite all he's been through, Billy is willfully hopeful. In addition to all the struggles a blended foster family faces, Fawcett City isn't exactly the safest place to live. It might be a fantastic, whimsical city full of both humans and talking animals, but it's also got a monster problem—in fact, a Monster Society! Soon Billy is granted the ability to say a magic word and transform into a mighty hero! Fawcett City cheers its new champion—and little do they know, he's one of their own. Or do they? Because Billy's siblings are pretty sure they saw him turn into a full-grown superhero.

My Little Warlord

A survival story for the (Jurassic) ages!

In My Little Warlord, written by Nina Gee (Taejin: Legend of the Yang Metal) with art by Madlen Mirjam, USAF pilot Travis Morgan finds himself stranded on a remote island and sets off with one mission: survive long enough to find a way home. But there's something off about this island…join Travis as he battles the worst the wilderness has to throw at him—dehydration, dysentery, and…dinosaurs?!

Yes, Travis has landed on an island filled with creatures most fowl, and he alone must learn how to become the Warlord of Skartaris! If only he wasn't so adorable!

Taste of Justice

Behind every hero's journey, there's a recipe!

Every Super Hero has to eat in Taste of Justice, written by Andrew Aydin (March) with art by Dominike "DOMO" Stanton and Aneke (DC Comics: Bombshells). Dig into what the DC Universe Super Heroes (and Super-Villains!) cook and eat and even bring to Justice League office gatherings.

From the street food of Gotham City to the paradisiacal cuisine of Themyscira, from the dishes of Atlantis to the stratospheric fare of outer space, there's something on the menu for everyone.

Harley Quinn in Paradise Season 2

Harley Quinn competes for love in all the wrong places!

Harley Quinn had a foolproof plan: go on TV's hottest reality dating show, fall in love, and prove to Joker that she is completely and totally over him. Except now the crew is dead and Harley and her fellow castmates are stranded on the island with no hope of rescue. Luckily, Harley's not the type to let a little threat of murder get in the way of finding true love. In the exciting new season of Harley Quinn in Paradise by writer CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures) and artists Siobhan Chiffon and Cathy Le (Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy), Harley, Lenny Fiasco, and the rest of the Love in Paradise cast will struggle for survival as passions flare, love is found and lost, a deadly killer stalks the island, and a shocking new arrival changes everything. After all, the course of true love never did run smooth.

Nothing Butt Nightwing Season 2

You wanna save the world? You better werk, Dick!

When Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Nightwing) went undercover as an international supermodel, his goal was simple: follow the fun. But now his globetrotting exploits have left him in a tangled haute mess, his super-identity revealed, and his new friends in danger! No matter where his new modeling career takes him (be it Antarctica, Brazil, or the red carpet), trouble seems to follow, begging the question: Is he the trouble? And could turning over a new leaf also mean running from his past? In this action-packed new season of Nothing Butt Nightwing from writer Patrick R. Young (Red Hood: Outlaws) and artist Moy R. Marco (West Coast Avengers), it's time for Dick to face the music—and strut toward love and danger!

