DC Launches Power Girl Series by Leah Williams & Eduardo Pansica DC Comics will be launching a new Power Girl series by Leah Williams and Eduardo Pansica for Dawn of DC in September 2023.

DC Comics will be launching a new Power Girl Special #1 by Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage in May, which will also launch a new Power Girl series by Williams and Eduardo Pansica for DC Comics' Dawn of DC publishing initiative in September 2023. And yes, yes, she comes complete with "boob window". You can calm down now.

In May's Power Girl Special #1 with new powers and a new mission, DC 's Power Girl faces a" challenge unlike any she's experienced before in this shocking one-shot rising from the events of Lazarus Planet and Action Comics!" and "Power Girl's story will continue in her standalone series Power Girl by Williams and artist Eduardo Pansica (Suicide Squad, Supergirl). After the events of "Knight Terrors," a long dormant Kryptonian threat has returned to take down Superman and his family. Who could possibly stop it? Well, according to Superman, it's Power Girl. You won't want to miss this roadtrip race against time as Paige reconnects with her roots and strives to save her newfound family. Power Girl #1 hits shelves on September 5. "

Power Girl Special #1 will be available from DC at local comic shops on the 30th May with a main cover by Sauvage, open to order variant covers by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau and Amanda Conner, a 1:25 variant by Tula Lotay, a 1:50 variant by Taj Tenfold, and the featured variant by David Nakayama, which will also be available in a special foil format.