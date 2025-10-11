Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, greg rucka, zatanna

DC Next Level at NYCC: Greg Rucka On Zatanna Ongoing in 2026

DC Next Level At NYCC: Greg Rucka on a Zatanna ongoing series from DC Comics in 2026

Article Summary Greg Rucka will write a new Zatanna ongoing series for DC Comics launching in 2026 as part of DC Next Level.

Zatanna's recent mini-series issues have dominated top ten comic sales, surpassing Batman and Superman titles.

The magician heroine boasts a rich legacy, from Justice League roots to starring in major DC storylines and series.

No artist confirmed yet, but Jamal Campbell is rumored for the Zatanna series; more updates expected soon.

At the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con today, they announced a bunch of new superhero comic books launching in March 2026 as part of the DC Next Level promotional programme. And that included a new Batwoman series by Greg Rucka and Dani. But also the news that Greg Rucka would be writing the upcoming Zatanna series for DC Next Level as well. No artist named yet, but Jamal Campbell was listed, and he recently drew Zatanna for DC…

Readers have noticed that the Zatanna mini-series issues have consistently placed in the top ten sales of the week, outselling all manner of Batman and Superman titles. The character was prominent in the Absolute Power series and will be fighting Harley Quinn in DC's K.O., as well as appearing in the Justice League. It seemed a no-brainer.

Zatanna was created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, and first appeared in Hawkman #4 in 1964, as part of a storyline that crossed over several titles, marking an early example of the crossover. This storyline would ultimately culminate in the formation of the Justice League of America. Daughter of the renowned magician Zatara, who first appeared in Action Comics #1, it was later revealed that Zatarra belongs to the homo magi race, a unique subset of humanity endowed with innate magical abilities. She cast spells by speaking her desires backwards.

Her prominence increased in Alan Moore's Swamp Thing run, which saw John Constantine gather Zatanna, Mento and Sargon the Sorcerer to confront the Great Evil Beast with a séance, which saw Zatara die. She would later become a prominent character in the Books of Magic series, and in 1993, Zatanna starred in her first solo limited series, titled Zatanna: Come Together. In 2005, Seven Soldiers: Zatanna saw her deal with the guilt she was suffering over mindwiping Batman and Catwoman over various issues, revealing that she and Bruce Wayne were childhood friends, and that Zatara trained Bruce Wayne in escapology. She was played by Serinda Swan in Smallville, and Zatanna had her first ongoing series in 2010 by Paul Dini and Stéphane Roux, which ended with #16 and the New 52 relaunch, where she joined the Justice League Dark instead. We've only had mini-series since. So… what will Greg Rucka do with her? And who will be drawing the comic?

Greg Rucka is best known for the novels starring his character Atticus Kodiak, and comic books Whiteout, Queen & Country, Stumptown and Lazarus, as well as lengthy runs on such titles as Detective Comics, Wonder Woman and Gotham Central for DC Comics, and Elektra, Wolverine and The Punisher for Marvel. Rucka also write the screenplay for the 2020 film The Old Guard, based on his comic book series.

New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006.

