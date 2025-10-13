Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, deathstroke, jeff lemire

DC Next Level: Okay, Okay, Maybe Jeff Lemire Is On Deathstroke Instead

This morning, Bleeding Cool looked at Jeff Lemire Substack's newsletter in which he posted the following. "Here is the very first sneak peek at some art from a top-secret DC project coming in 2026. The book will be written by me, illustrated by Rafael De Latorre, and colored by my old Green Arrow collaborator Marcleo Maiolo. More soon! (But feel free to start guessing what this book could be in the comments:)" And suggested, due entirely to the hair colour of the central character, and that Batwoman had been taken, that this could be Barbara Gordon.

But there has been some disquiet, suggesting that even though he may not appear in his traditional fashion on the page, that this is rather a new Deathstroke The Terminator series. Certainly, previously Lemire described "One is a secret dream project for DC, to be drawn by Rafael DeLatorre." Jeff Lemire has written Teen Titans before for the Earth One graphic novel series. Might Deathstroke The Terminator fulfill such a dream? Jeff Lemire's name was on the DC Next Level list posted by DC Comics at New York Comic Con. Here are the current creators and project list so far.

Greg Rucka & Dani – Batwoman

Deniz Camp

Mariko Tamaki

James Harren

Skottie Young & Jorge Corona – Lobo

Jeff Lemire

Tony Fleecs

Jamal Campbell

Joshua Williamson – Legion Of Super Heroes

And the other books are:

Deathstroke The Terminator

Firestorm: The Nuclear Man

Batman: Shadow Of The Bat

Zatanna

The Demon

Barbara Gordon: Breakout

Announced at New York Comic Con during the DC Comics panel, led by Scott Snyder, is DC Next Level, the name of DC Comics' new publishing programme featuring numerous new titles, including new #1 issues from familiar creators who I am sure will be in their best behaviour, and starting off in March 2026. Paul Kaminsky says that these are all DCU titles but that have taken some inspiration from the Absolute Universe approach. Scott Snyder also mentioned the Energon and Ultimate universes as inspiration when approaching these books

