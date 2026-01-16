Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jamal campbell, Next Level, zatanna

DC Next Level: Zatanna by Jamal Campbell – Return Of The Magic

Jamal Campbell returns to Zatanna for the new DC Next Level series launching at the end of April, 2026

Article Summary Jamal Campbell helms a new ongoing Zatanna series for DC Next Level, launching April 29, 2026.

Zatanna takes the role of Prime Magus, facing new magical challenges and ancient horrors in the DC Universe.

DC Next Level spotlights top creators with fan-favorite characters, including covers by Adam Hughes and others.

Other Next Level titles include major relaunches like Batwoman, Deathstroke, Lobo, and Legion of Super Heroes.

DC: Next Level is "spotlighting bold, creator-forward comics that put fan-favorite characters into the hands of some of the industry's most exciting talent". But they have given Zatanna to the writer/artist who has worked most on Zatanna in recent years. And honestly, why not? Zatanna under Jamal Campbell has been a consistently decent seller for DC Comics, often outperforming more prominent titles such as Superman and Justice League. And now we get a new Zatanna on the 29th of April.

"Zatanna Zatara embarks on her greatest tour yet! As the newest and first Prime Magus in millennia, it is now Zatanna's sworn responsibility to oversee and guide the world of magic. All eyes are on her. How will she accomplish this grand task? How will she shoulder this heaviest of responsibilities? How will she confront the horrors waiting in forgotten histories? With a wink, a flourish, and a whole lot of magic! All-star writer/artist Jamal Campbell (Superman, Zatanna: It's Showtime) returns to the character for an encore performance with DC's mistress of magic after his 2025 limited comic book series, launching Zatanna into a new ongoing series!"

With standard cover by Jamal Campbell, open‑to‑order card stock and foil variants by Adam Hughes and Kyuyong Eo, Julian Totino Tedesco does the 1:25 incentive variant, and a Next Level variant by Jorge Corona and a blank sketch cover.

Other DC Next Level titles announced or worked out so far include Batwoman by Greg Rucka and DaNi, Deathstroke: The Terminator by Tony Fleecs and Carmine di Giandomenico, Lobo by Skottie Young, Legion Of Super Heroes by Joshua Williamson, The Demon by James Harren and Jorge Corona and The Fury of Firestorm by Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre. With Deathstroke, Shadow Of The Bat, Barbara Gordon, Jonah Hex, and the Teen Titans yet to be assigned.

