DC Pride To Celebrate Doom Patrol's Rachel Pollack

DC Comics is to honour Rachel Pollack and her work in memorium, with her own DC Pride: A Celebration volume timed for Pride Month.

Article Summary DC Comics honors Rachel Pollack with a special DC Pride issue featuring her work.

The spotlight issue reprints Coagula's debut, Pollack's iconic transgender superhero.

It includes rare content like Vertigo Visions: The Geek and a new story by Joe Corallo and Rye Hickman.

Rachel Pollack was a celebrated writer, tarot artist, and influential in crafting TransRights manifestos.

There was a time when DC Comics wanted to forget about Rachel Pollack. A prominent trans creator picked by Grant Morrison to continue the Doom Patrol series after they left, the series was repeatedly uncollected, with collections listed and then disappearing. The success of the Doom Patrol TV series which used a number of characters she created for the comic with artist Richard Case, helped change that, and her work returned to print, which she was able to see and enjoy before she died in April last year. Now DC Comics is to honour her with her own DC Pride: A Celebration volume timed for Pride month.

DC PRIDE: A CELEBRATION OF RACHEL POLLACK #1

In the 1990s, writer Rachel Pollack did the impossible: she raised the bar for surprise and strangeness in her beloved run following Grant Morrison's career-making Doom Patrol! To celebrate her life and works, DC will publish a spotlight issue, DC Pride: A Celebration of Rachel Pollack, hitting shelves on June 6. This 96-page one-shot comic book reprints the debut of the iconic Coagula, DC's first transgender Super Hero, from Doom Patrol #70, pencilled by Scot Eaton, along with the long-unavailable one-shot Vertigo Visions: The Geek (with superstar artist Michael Allred)! And in a final, original short story, Rachel's most beloved creation, Kate Godwin, a.k.a. Coagula, returns to the spotlight in a tale of triumph over death itself written by Joe Corallo, Rachel's longtime friend and collaborator, and drawn by Rye Hickman!

As well as comic books, she also – with Roz Kaveney – drafted one of the first modern TransRights manifestos in 1972. She also wrote for Vertigo Visions anthology with Brother Power the Geek, creator-owned series Tomahawk, New Gods, and Time Breakers for DC Comics. She recently reunited with her Doom Patrol team of Richard Case and John Workman to create a short story for the music-themed horror anthology comic Dead Beats. She was also a World Fantasy Award Winning author of Godmother Night as well as novels such as Unquenchable Fire and Temporary Agency and a renowned tarot artist, and author, commissioned to create the tarot deck for the James Bond movie, Live and Let Die, as well as the Vertigo Tarot Deck with Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean.

