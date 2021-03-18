DC Publishes Space Jam: New Legacy Graphic Novel 3 Weeks Before Movie

It feels like the upcoming Space Jam movie sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy is going to be more famous for what they kept out of it than what they put into it. A bit like the Justice League Whedon Cut, I guess. Well, in June, DC Comics – who is seeing a boom in Pepe Le Pew-related back issue sales , is going to publish an adaptation of the new movie as a graphic novel, written by Ivan Cohen and art by… various. Which really fills you with confidence. Even the cover isn't finished yet…

Space Jam: A New Legacy the movie is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros Pictures in the United States on the 16th of Jul, both in cinemas and on HBO Max – but DC Comics will have this adaptation three weeks before.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

written by Ivan Cohen

art by various

ON SALE 6/29/2021

$12.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC | DC

5 1/2' x 8'

ISBN: 9781779512222

An adaptation of the summer's highly anticipated film, Space Jam: A New Legacy teams up basketball champion LeBron James with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes to save the day.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (also known as Space Jam 2) is an upcoming American live-action/animated sports comedy film directed by Malcolm D. Lee, from a screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance. Serving as a sequel to Space Jam (1996), it will be a combination of live-action and traditional hand-drawn 2D animation with some CGI effects.

The film stars basketball player LeBron James (who also acts as a producer), as well as Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Cedric Joe in live-action roles. The film features Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny (who, like with Michael Jordan in the original film, is credited alongside James), Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, Tweety (all of whom voiced by Eric Bauza), Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn (both of whom voiced by Jeff Bergman), Lola Bunny (as voiced by Kath Soucie), and Speedy Gonzales (as voiced by Gabriel Iglesias).