DC Release Video Interviews for Death Of Superman 30th Anniversary

DC Comics' The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special goes to Final Order Cut-Off on Sunday for comic book stores, and so DC Comics is doing a last-minute push to get people to order a comic book celebrating an event many of them were too young to have read. Okay some of them, anyway. So they have released this video with new PR interviews with Dan Jurgens, Louise Simonson, Roger Stern, Jerry Ordway, and original editor Mike Carlin, talking about the origins and impact of the original crossover event as well as its revival thirty years on.

DC has reunited the original creative teams of Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding; Roger Stern and Butch Guice; Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove; and Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett for The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1, with 80 pages of new stories and pin-ups, and will be published on the 8th of November. The early FOC date is to facilitate all the extra stuff that will come with it.

Calling back to 1992's Superman #75, The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 will arrive with a polybag variant including the issue and a black armband, both featuring the Death of Superman 30th Anniversary logo.

Stories include:

"The Life of Superman" by Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding (featuring Jon Kent and introducing Doombreaker) "Above and Beyond" by Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett (starring the Kents)



"Standing Guard" by Roger Stern and Butch Guice (starring Guardian)

"Time" by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove (starring Steel)



Pinups in the issue are illustrated by Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey, Lee Weeks, Walter Simonson and Laura Martin, Fabio Moon, Bill Sienkiewicz, Gabriel Rodriguez, Jamal Campbell, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Cully Hamner.

DEATH OF SUPERMAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT) CVR A DAN JURGENS & BRETT BREEDING GATEFOLD COVER

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Jurgens, Brett Breeding

Written by DAN JURGENS, ROGER STERN, LOUISE SIMONSON, and JERRY ORDWAY. Art by DAN JURGENS, BRETT BREEDING, BUTCH GUICE, JON BOGDANOVE, TOM GRUMMETT, and more! 30 years ago, the unthinkable happened. The Man of Steel died. After sacrificing himself to stop the unstoppable global threat, Doomsday, Metropolis and the rest of the DC Universe mourned the loss of their greatest hero. To mark this monumental moment in comics, DC has reunited the complete creative team behind the original event for four brand-new stories. Led by Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding, the special kicks off with a new Superman story and villain…DOOMBREAKER! Followed by a series of short stories revisiting some of Superman's greatest allies and exclusive pinups done by some of comics' greatest artistic talent including LEE WEEKS, GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, and WALTER SIMONSON. • "The Life of Superman" by Dan Jurgens (W & A), Brett Breeding (A), Brad Anderson (C), and John Workman (L) – A young Jon Kent finds out in school that his dad had died years earlier, as his parents never told him about that fateful day. In the midst of dealing with this emotional news, Jon and Clark need to team up to fight a new villain connected to Doomsday called DOOMBREAKER. • "Standing Guard" by Roger Stern (W), Butch Guice (A), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – The epic battle between Superman and Doomsday from the Guardians' perspective. • "Time" by Louise Simonson (W), Jon Bogdanove (A), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – The story of how the death of Superman looked from John Henry Irons's perspective. • "Above and Beyond" by Jerry Ordway (W), Tom Grummett (P), Doug Hazelwood (I), Glenn Whitmore (C), and Rob Leigh (L) – A powerful story of Ma and Pa Kent watching their son fight Doomsday live on television and going through Clark's photo albums with the feeling that their son always prevails. Retail: $10.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022