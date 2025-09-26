Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Gotham Sampler, Knightfight, red hood

DC Reprints Gotham Sampler Without Red Hood, Replaced By Knightfight

DC Comics is reprinting the Batman Day: Gotham Sampler, without the Red Hood #1 preview, replaced by a K.O. preview of Batman: Knightfight

Red Hood #1 was pulled after DC canceled the series due to the writer’s controversial social media posts.

Retailers were instructed not to hand out Gotham Sampler, but many still distributed or sold copies for profit.

Second printing of Gotham Sampler hits October 22 with the new Knightfight preview from Joshua Williamson.

As we mentioned in this week's PrintWatch, two of DC's Batman Day promo titles are also getting reprinted, including the cancelled Batman: Gotham Sampler Batman Day 2025, now with a preview of November's DC K.O. Knightfight #1 in place of Red Hood, and published five-and-a-half weeks after Batman Day, for the 5th of November. Remember, remember…

DC previously had ordered comic book retailers to remove Gotham Sampler from their Batman Day giveaway promotion last weekend, though many comic book retailers ignored them and gave them out anyway or sold them for profit on eBay. This was all down to the inclusion of a preview for Red Hood #1 by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes, an entire series which DC Comics felt they were forced to cancel after certain social media messages posted to BlueSky by its writer were seen as celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk. And so DC Comics also cancelled the Gotham Sampler, instructing retailers not to hand them out, saying, "DC requests that retailers do not hand out the BATMAN GOTHAM SAMPLER on Batman Day 2025. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies… All reorders of Batman Gotham Sampler have been cancelled. Any shortages or damages will not be replaced, and retailers will be issued a credit…"

DC Comics then published an amended Gotham Sampler, in a new digital format, after Batman Day. Rather than making it available on Amazon/ComiXology/Kindle or digital services like Neon Ichiban and Global Comics, which also distribute DC Comics digitally, it just used its own DC Unlimited Infinite digital service, where the comic book in question was then available to those who signed up. With one small important difference. It now contains the preview for Immortal Legend Batman #1 by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, Erica D'Urso and Dan Mora, which came out a few weeks ago.

Bleeding Cool suggested that comic book stores would get a replacement print version of the Gotham Sampler, and now it has come to pass, a second printing for the 22nd of October, even though the first printing was never meant to have been given away by stores, now featuring the Batman: Knightfight #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora spinning out of DC's K.O.

Also being reprinted from Batman Day is the non-cancelled Batman: Year Two #1 Batman Day 2025 Special Edition. They would just like more of that Mike W Barr and Alan Davis Batgoodness.

