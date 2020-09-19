DC Returns To Barnes & Noble With 3 New Batman Exclusive HC

Almost a year ago now, Barnes & Noble was getting several exclusive DC hardcovers, at least one a month, if not more, as the 2019 Christmas season was coming. Then the pandemic shut that all down, as DC has put out one exclusive Hardcover through Barnes & Noble, Batman: Last Knight on Earth. Now timed with Batman Day this week, Barnes & Noble has two new exclusive hardcovers out, with a third on the way.

This week brings us Batman: Curse of the White Knight and Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child. Barnes & Noble released both technically on Tuesday the 15th, the day the regular versions were released at comic shops. Still, several Barnes & Noble's are holding their exclusive copies in reserve to take advantage of Batman Day.

Batman: Curse of the White Knight Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition includes a bonus lithograph (utilizing the promo image done for the series) and a variant cover (using the main cover for issue #8).

Contents: Ancient curses are awoken, and timeless secrets are revealed in this explosive sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster Batman: White Knight from writer/artist Sean Murphy! Collects Batman: Curse of the White Knight #1-8 and Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze #1.

Dark Night Returns: The Golden Child Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition includes a bonus lithograph (utilizing the Andy Kubert Variant Cover done for the book) and eight bonus pages of art.

Contents: Frank Miller's return to the Dark Knight Universe! Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child is Frank Miller's triumphant return to the world of the Dark Knight and joining him is the superstar artist Rafael Grampá, the mastermind behind the groundbreaking Mesmo Delivery. The following work in advertising and film, this incredible collaboration marks Grampá's first comics work in six years, bringing his extraordinary detail and storytelling to the Dark Knight saga, resulting in a Dark Knight story like nothing you've ever seen before.

(The solicitation text says the standard edition is 80 pages, which is also what the Barnes & Noble version says its length is. However, the Barnes & Noble version is 88 pages long, and without a regular edition to compare it to, which eight pages of the Bonus Content are exclusive is unclear.)

Finally, on November 17th, Batman: Three Jokers Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition includes a bonus lithograph, and a variant cover will be released.

Content: 30 years after "The Killing Joke" changed comics forever, "The Three Jokers" re-examines the myth of who, or what is the Joker and what is at the heart of his ongoing battle with Batman? New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker!

So keeping with their emphasis on trades by releasing books on Tuesday to match new books, going to booksellers the same date and day as comic book shops, and more shelf space at Barnes & Noble, DC is continuing with their exclusive hardcovers for the bookseller. Whether there will be more exclusives for Barnes & Noble before the end of the year for the Christmas season is unknown, but not unlikely.