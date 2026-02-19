Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: comicspro, hello kitty

IDW Launches First Hello Kitty Comic Book… But She's Lost Her Bow

IDW annoucnes at ComicsPRO that it is launching the first Hello Kitty comic book... but she's lost her bow...

Announced by IDW at ComicsPRO, IDW Publishing and Sanrio are publishing a new line of Hello Kitty comic books, beginning with Hello Kitty: Hello World!, a brand-new comic book series featuring a classic depiction of Sanrio's characters as Hello Kitty and Friends go on a world tour to solve a riddle. As they discover new riddles around the globe, they will also meet new characters in every single issue. The series is written by graphic novelist Mariko Tamaki and animation artist Cody Lemieux, and the debut issue goes on sale on the 22nd of July, intentionally for the same week as San Diego Comic-Con. And the first issue has Hello Kitty, living a perfect lifem, until she loses her bow… check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag.

"It's truly an honor to team up with Sanrio to create HELLO KITTY comics," commented Davidi Jonas, CEO of IDW Publishing. "We're thrilled to craft comics that celebrate the cute and fun spirit of the franchise while uplifting readers of every age. We can't wait for these comics to bring inspiring and joyful stories to comic shops everywhere."

"It's time! Hello Kitty and her friends are coming to the comic world with IDW,"​exclaimed Associate Editor Bixie Mathieu. "These beloved characters have been delighting fans for generations, and it's easy to see why– their joy, whimsy, and friendship make for uplifting storytelling! With so many talented people pouring their hearts into these series, we promise longtime and new fans alike that these stories will be a delight, from the core of their storytelling to the exuberant art on the page! If you're interested in a heartfelt reading experience unlike anything else, hello!"

There will be more Hello Kitty comics, and crossovers, to come in 2027. Hello Kitty Vs Godzilla? You know with IDW it will be happening…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!