DC Reveals Superman Watched Movies Illegally When He Was A Kid

Tomorrow sees the launch of the long-awaited Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor by Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch from DC Comics.

And it turns out that, despite the events of The Flash, being hit by lightning and covered in chemicals doesn't always generate superspeed powers.

Sometimes it just kills you, at slow speed instead. And Superman reminisces of their past together, when young in Smallville and now in Metropolis. And reveals something about the young Clark in the process.

He used to watch movies at the local drive-in using his super-vision, and listen with his super hearing, all without paying the entrance ticket. Maybe they need to put up those strict warnings aimed at superheroes as well. At least it was Warner Bros. movies he was watching, so DC Comics gets to keep it all in house and maybe issue Superman a retroactive licence of sorts. And I supposed it's more morally acceptable than Lana Lang in her bedroom a few doors away. Looks like his super-vision might have needed supervision. At least he has Martin Luther King looking down on him…

