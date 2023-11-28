Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: keith giffen, rip

DC Runs A Memorial For Keith Giffen In Its Comics

Keith Giffen died last month. DC Comics is now running a tribute to the man across their monthly comic books and website.

Article Summary Tribute to comic legend Keith Giffen, creator of Lobo and Rocket Raccoon, who passed at 70.

DC Comics honors Giffen's legacy with artwork and memorials from colleagues on their platform.

Fellow creators like J.M. Dematteis and Mark Waid share heartfelt memories and tributes.

Giffen remembered for his distinctive creativity and impact on the comic book industry.

Keith Giffen, co-creator of Lobo, Rocket Raccoon, Maxwell Lord, Jaime Reyes: Blue Beetle and the Justice League One Punch, died at the age of 70 on Monday, the 9th of October.

The following piece of art by Kevin Maguire, celebrating the comic book life of Keith Giffen at DC Comics runs across their monthly titles today, featuring characters he created or co-created, Garryn Bek, Stone Boy, Manga Khan, General Glory, Andromeda, Heckler, B'nort, Jaime Reyes – Blue Beetle, Maxwell Lord, Ambush Bug, Lobo, L-Ron, and Keith Giffen himself. They run the following tributes from his friends and co-workers, but more can be found at this memorial website.

Keith Giffen was one of the most brilliantly creative humans ever to work in comics, the Jack Kirby of my generation of creators. He was a curmudgeon with a heart of gold. An old, dear friend. And, as my wife observed, "He was like a character out of a Keith Giffen story." Safe travels, Keith. You will be missed. J.M. Dematteis

Keith was a creative force of nature, gifted with the ability to boldly and endlessly pull his creations from a blank page as we watched in amazement. He effortlessly conjured stories from some mystical place, with razor-sharp wit that would have you smiling one moment and sock you in the gut the next. Keith, we hold you in our hearts forever. Howard Porter

Keith Giffen's brilliance as both writer and artist is exemplified by the incredible breadth of his work over more than 45 years. That creative energy, along with his ability to move through a cascade of ideas that didn't work until he found one that did, was prized by everyone who collaborated with him. Dan Jurgens

I asked Keith once, "What's the secret to your career longevity?" he said, "Figure out what you do better than anyone else and own that lane. When publishers want it, they'll have no choice but to come to you." the thing is, Keith didn't own a lane. He owned the whole highway. I miss you, my friend. Mark Waid

Keith had the most fertile and imaginative mind in comics in my generation. It was a delight to build out the future of the DC universe with him. Paul Levitz

I owe much of what I have today to Keith. We've been friends ever since I was that high school girl drawing Legion of Super-Heroes art in fanzines. He called me the "Little sister I never wanted." but if I had wanted another brother, Keith would have been everything I would have asked for. Colleen Doran

Having a hard time finding the right words. All I know is that Keith would be annoyed by this whole thing, but if anyone truly deserved praise and appreciation from the comics industry, it would be Keith. I guess it's a good thing he's not here to see it. Dan DiDio

Keith was a master storyteller, full of good ideas, and when he knew he was right, he would fight the battle until the end. There are no more battles to fight, my friend. Brian Miller

Andy Helfer once told me, "If you don't like the first idea Keith gives you, wait a minute, and he'll pitch you another one. And if you don't like that one, wait a minute, and he'll have another one. You don't have to take the first idea off the top of the deck from Keith." Keith was bright and resourceful enough that I always took the first idea off the top of the deck. Joey Cavalieri

Keith was the youngest grumpy old man I ever met—and that was one of the reasons why I loved him. The hours, days, months, and years we spent working and playing together were some of the best in my time at DC. With the facility of a Kurtzman, Keith could pencil-sketch a full issue of tla in an hour. As part of the Justice League crew, he was the fulcrum that balanced the rest of us, and he will be missed. Andy Helfer

I'm also working on the third Lobo Omnibus cover, and now, looking at all these Keith Giffen characters looking at me, it feels unsurprisingly melancholy. A wise-ass until the end. May the wings of angels fly you on your new adventure, you magnificent bastard! Kevin Maguire

Keith possessed an incredible abundance of talent, had a fearless take on every project asked of him, and created some of the most absurd, over-the-top, and hilarious characters ever. Truly a master of every facet of the craft of making comics and a creative dynamo like no other. Jim Lee

When I was a kid, Keith Giffen was my favorite comic book creator. It was his work on Legion of Super-Heroes and Justice League that first caught my attention, and then it was his ever-evolving art style that showed a kid like me that you could have a weird drawing style and still make good comics. Keith's curmudgeonly style hid a heart of gold and an endlessly restless creative spirit. He will be missed. By me and so many fans and readers. Rest in peace, Keith, and thank you. Jeff Lemire

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!