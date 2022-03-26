DC vs. Vampires #6 Preview: Batman Gets Tied Up

Vampire Wonder Woman learns Batman's darkest desires in this preview of DC vs. Vampires #6. And… well, it's pretty much exactly what you'd expect. Did she need to tie him up just for that? Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES #6

DC Comics

0122DC124

0122DC125 – DC vs. Vampires #6 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

Batman gets the upper hand on the vampires who have infiltrated the Justice League…but the Vampire King finally reveals himself, and it will be the most jaw-dropping moment of 2022! The shocking, bestselling series reaches its blood-drenched halfway point!

In Shops: 3/29/2022

SRP: $3.99

