DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #2 Preview: The Ultimate Sacrifice?

In DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #2, Sonic and the Justice League must unite to face off against Darkseid and the forces of Apokolips. But who will make the ultimate sacrifice?

Article Summary DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #2 speeds into stores on April 16th, featuring a clash between Darkseid and the Justice League's newest allies

Sonic and friends join forces with DC's heroes to save their world from Apokolips in an epic crossover adventure

The issue promises an "ultimate sacrifice" and a cataclysmic finale that will leave readers stunned

CAN SONIC AND THE JUSTICE LEAGUE OUTRUN APOKOLIPS?! The Justice League has some startling new allies: Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends! Together, they fight the invading forces from Apokolips to save Sonic's world from Darkseid's devastating ambitions. But can even their combined might be enough to stop a New God? Who will make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good? You won't believe the cataclysmic finale!

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #2

DC Comics

0225DC212

0225DC213 – DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #2 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Pablo M. Collar

In Shops: 4/16/2025

SRP: $3.99

