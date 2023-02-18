DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #6 Preview: Lobo Saves the Universe Lobo is willing to save the universe in this preview of DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #6... but at what cost?

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #6

DC Comics

1022DC124

1022DC125 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #6 Jeff Spokes Cover – $4.99

1022DC126 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #6 Kael Ngu Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning (CA) Howard Porter

The galactic war has reached Earth-2 and the battle to save the last bastion of hope! With an unstoppable army of infected New Gods, Yellow Lanterns, and more…does humanity have any hope of survival?

In Shops: 2/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

