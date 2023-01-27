DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1 Preview: Fantasy vs. Reality In this preview of DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1, Harley Quinn creates an alternate universe where DC Comics is a high school and The Joker is a football star.

In this issue, Harley Quinn creates an alternate universe where DC Comics is a high school and The Joker is a football star.

DC'S HARLEY QUINN ROMANCES #1

DC Comics

1122DC077

1122DC078 – DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1 David Talaski Cover – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amanda Conner

Written by Greg Lockard, Alexis Quasarano, Frank Allen, Zipporah Smith, Amanda Deibert, Ivan Cohen, Raphael Draccon, Carolina Munhóz, and others. Art by Max Sarin, Fico Ossio, Adriana Melo, Giulio Macaione, and others. DC is proud to present a selection of eight stories of rapscallion romance, prodigious passion, and undulating, unbridled affection. Tension builds as Apollo and Midnighter are captured by an unknown alien species who are determined to learn the secrets of their supersoldier success. Harley Quinn gets caught in a scintillating fantasy: What would life have been like if she and Ivy had met in high school? Also featuring Fire and Ice heating things up, fan-favorite heroine Power Girl's romantic tale, John Constantine's mysterious tryst, an amorous Aquaman adventure, and many more! These are lovelorn fantasies as only DC can tell them…but it's not a Harlequin romance…prepare yourself for the Harley Quinn Romances!

In Shops: 1/31/2023

SRP: $9.99

