Dead By Daylight Comic With In-Game Charm in Titan's May 2023 Solicits Nadia Shammas and Dillon Snook's Dead By Daylight prequel comic from Titan Comics comes with an exclusive in-game charm.

Nadia Shammas and Dillon Snook are creating a Dead By Daylight prequel comic book, being published in May by Titan Comics. Those who buy the comic book can also unlock an exclusive in-game charm when playing the Dead By Daylight video game, using the unique code found inside the comic. Here are Titan's full May 2023 solicits and solicitation, including new Conan Omnibus volumes.

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR A TAO

TITAN COMICS

MAR231030

MAR231031 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR B SHEHAN – 4.99

MAR231032 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR C GAME COVER – 4.99

MAR231033 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR D SIMECKOVA – 4.99

MAR231034 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR E SNOOK – 4.99

MAR231035 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR F RED BLANK SKETCH – 4.99

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Dilon Snook (CA) Ivan Tao

PREQUEL COMIC BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING HORROR GAME, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT.

Readers can unlock an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside the comic!

When the rebellious FRANK crashes into the lives of JULIE, JOEY and SUSIE, together they'll unleash bloody chaos onto the sleepy, dead-end town of Ormond. Witness the terrifying origins of THE LEGION.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CONAN BARBARIAN ORIGINAL OMNI REG GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR231036

MAR231037 – CONAN BARBARIAN ORIGINAL OMNI DIRECT MARKET ED GN VOL 02 (MR – 125

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Barry Windsor-Smith, Gil Kane (CA) Neal Adams

The adventure continues, in this collection of classic Conan stories, perfect for fans and collectors alike!

Tired of the thieving life, Conan signs on as a mercenary for the warring kingdom of Turan. The enemy will tell of Conan's legendary skill in battle – if any of them live to tell the tale – but palace intrigue may prove more dangerous to the barbarian.

Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #27-51 and ANNUAL #1; GIANT-SIZE CONAN #1-4 and material from SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #1, #8 and #10.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 125

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN ORIGINAL OMNI REG GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR231038

MAR231039 – SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIGINAL OMNI DIRECT MARKET GN VOL 02 (MR – 150

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema (CA) Earl Norem

Collect the iconic black and white stories from the magazine format Savage Sword of Conan! The dark and gritty tales within are perfect for Conan fans looking for that extra bit of bloody violence!

Featuring stories and art by the classic team of Roy Thomas and John Buscema with additional art by comic book legend Neal Adams!

Collecting SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #13-28 and MARVEL COMICS SUPER SPECIAL #2.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 150

MORIARTY CLOCKWORK EMPIRE #4 CVR A IANNICIELLO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR231042

MAR231043 – MORIARTY CLOCKWORK EMPIRE #4 CVR B SUBIC (MR) – 4.99

(W) Frederic Duval, Jean-Pierre Pecau (A) Stevan Subic (CA) Claudia Iannciello

In a London opium den, a monster is killed by the police with seven bullets to the body. At the Diogenes club, an investigator and his partner thwart the Machiavellian plans of a card-playing automaton, and that evening the monster's alter ego will come out of the hospital unscathed… and Holmes and Watson are on the case!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ATOM BEGINNING GN VOL 06 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR231044

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Kazurou Inoue (CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

PREQUEL TO ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL MANGA OF ALL TIME: ASTRO BOY BY OSAMU TEZUKA! ASTRO BOY HAS SPAWNED MULTIPLE ANIME ADAPTATIONS, VIDEO GAMES, AND MORE!

A sci-fi manga about the turbulent lives of two robotics engineering students and their latest revolutionary project: the unassuming yet insanely strong A106, or "Six."

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 12.99

NOUNS NOUNTOWN #2 (OF 6) CVR A SCHLITZ

TITAN COMICS

MAR231047

(W) David Leach (A / CA) Danny Schlitz

MEET THE NOUNS IN THEIR FIRST COMIC BOOK ADVENTURE! AN EPIC ADVENTURE OF PLAYGROUND – STYLE FUN & HUMOR!

Nouns DAO presents a new sensational mini series by writer David Leach (Psycho Gran) and artist Danny Schlitz. A deeply moving coming – of – age drama about a small – town thimble salesman caught up in a politically – charged espionage caper involving a stolen atom bomb, a signed picture of the pope, and a man with a fox for a head.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MARVEL HULK FIRST 60 YEARS HC

TITAN COMICS

MAR231048

A celebration of 60 rage-filled years of Marvel's immortal, incredible, and savage hero, THE HULK! This deluxe book explores the comic book history of the Hulk, looking in-depth at his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies. Includes profiles of the talented creators behind his ongoing adventures.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 24.99

STAR WARS BOOK BOBA FETT COLL ED HC

TITAN COMICS

MAR231055

A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the hit Disney + show, featuring exhaustive information as well as comprehensive profiles of the galaxy's most notorious and memorable characters, including Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin, and Grogu.

PLUS amazing photographs, spectacular production and concept art, a complete episode guide, and more

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #218 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

MAR231056

MAR231057 – STAR WARS INSIDER #218 PX ED – 9.99

MAR231058 – STAR WARS INSIDER #218 FOIL VAR – 19.99

(W) Titan

HIGHLIGHTS

ASHOKA TANO – A look into the iconic character, and

the performers who've brought her to life.

ARCADE FIRE – Insider celebrates the classic Atari Star Wars Arcade game on its 40th anniversary.

INTERVIEWS- John Knoll, special effects expert and executive creative director at ILM.

FEATURING BRAND NEW STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC FICTION

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD DM ED TP VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR231041

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Sozomaika

THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SEQUEL TO THE BESTSELLING CRIME THRILLER GRAPHIC NOVEL GUN HONEY! DIRECT MARKET EDITION FEATURES AN EXCLUSIVE COVER BY SUPERSTAR ARTIST SOZOMAIKA!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?

Collects issues #1-4.

LIMITED TO 750 COPIES

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 17.99

GIGER DEBBIE HARRY SPECIES HC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

MAR231060

(W) Chris Stein, Debbie Harry

When the visual artist H.R. Giger, best known for his biomechanical creature and set design for seminal 1979 sci-fi-horror film Alien, encountered Debbie Harry, the punk icon and lead singer of globally successful New Wave band Blondie, the results were sublime. With photographs and words by Chris Stein, Harry's long-term collaborator, sketches from the Giger archive, and an introduction by Debbie Harry, this is an essential behind-the-scenes insight into the processes of an incredible creative partnership.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 75