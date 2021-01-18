Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1 Sells Out But No Second Printing

Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1 from No Heroine writer Frank Gogol has sold out at Diamond Comic Distributors a full ten days ahead of its 27th of January release. The Suburban Job joins 2019's Dead End Kids and last year's No Heroine as series that have sold out their first issues ahead of release — giving Gogol the early-sell-out hat trick for his first three creator-owned series.

The sell-out includes both the 1:5 Ryan Kincaid cover — which is part one of four in a series of 1:5 connecting covers — and the Ben Templesmith 1:10 incentive covers. Cover A by Criss Madd appears to still be available to preorder on Source Point Press' website. For how long or whether the website has been updated to reflect the actual stock is anyone's guess, though.

Both No Heroine and Dead End Kids were break-out hits for Gogol, going to multiple printings and fetching handsome sums for first prints and retailer exclusive variants on the secondary market. Based on historical precedent, we'd have said that a second printing for The Suburban Job #1 was a sure thing, but according to Gogol, that's not on the table right now:

re: DEK2 #1 2nd printing There are currently no plans to go back to print on The Suburban Job #1. @SourcePtPress and I are already gearing up for my next c/o series–a sci-fi/horror thing–and I'm currently writing a script for an amazing IP, so that's where my attention is rn. pic.twitter.com/MT3AMRdEjW — Frank "FG3" Gogol III (@frankgogol) January 18, 2021

Though he does offer some interesting bits to think about for the future. What's this "horror/sci-fi thing" going to be? What "amazing IP" is he writing a script for? We have some ideas, but that's a story for another day…

Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1 his comics shops next Wednesday, January 27th.

Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Nenad Cvitcanin (CA) Criss Madd

Seven years after the deadly events of September 11th, three teens struggle with the long-term fallout of that tragic day. But these former friends are brought back together when they find themselves in the crosshairs of a local drug dealer who's out for blood. Can they put their personal traumas aside long enough to work together and survive? No Heroine's Frank Gogol re-teams with Nenad Cviticanin for an all-new entry in the Dead End Kids saga.