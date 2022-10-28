Deadpool #1 Preview: Doctor Octopus Must Die

To become a member of an elite club in this preview of Deadpool #1, all Deadpool has to do is kill Otto Octavius.

Deadpool #1

by Alyssa Wong & Martin Coccolo, cover by Martin Coccolo

MARVEL'S TOP MERC IS BACK IN BUSINESS! We all know Wade Wilson is one of the top mercenary/assassins in the Marvel Universe, even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one…but he's pushing to make that recognition official as he auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier. Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous supervillains. Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is GROWING INSIDE HIM. Things are going to get gross as writer Alyssa Wong (DOCTOR APHRA, IRON FIST) and artist Martin Coccolo (BANNER OF WAR) take out their pent up aggression on everyone's pizza-faced, jabber-mouthed, misguided, hate-to-love, love-to-hate fave…Deadpool!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620089400111

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620089400121 – DEADPOOL 1 LIEFELD X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620089400131 – DEADPOOL 1 NAKAYAMA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620089400141 – DEADPOOL 1 HAWTHORNE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620089400151 – DEADPOOL 1 REILLY WINDOW SHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620089400161 – DEADPOOL 1 CHEUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620089400171 – DEADPOOL 1 YU VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620089400181 – DEADPOOL 1 NAKAYAMA VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

