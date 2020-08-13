Deadpool #6 Review: Wade Wilson Goes to Krakoa

Deadpool #6 8.5/10 Deadpool #6 sees Wade Wilson travel from the borough formerly known as Staten Island to Krakoa in Kelly Thompson's latest issue, where Jeff the Land Shark shines.

The concept of writer Kelly Thompson's Deadpool run is brilliant: monsters overtook Staten Island, and Deadpool slew their King… making him, by their monstrous rule, their new monarch. Now, as King of Staten Island, a title about as Deadpool-worthy as a royal title can be, Deadpool hangs around with his monster buddies and seems to have given up the hero thing. That's the jumping-off point for this high concept take on Deadpool, but now with Deadpool #6, the series is beginning to touch on other corners of the Marvel universe. Here, Deadpool, who is often grouped in with the mutants of Marvel, takes offense at the fact that the X-Men haven't a) given Staten Island a portal to Krakoa and b) sent out a formal invite for Deadpool to visit. Now, Deadpool journeys to Krakoa with a mutant buddy and a little Land Shark named Jeff to wreak some havoc in Krakoa.

Deadpool can be tough to write when he's interacting with more serious characters like the X-Men here, who are wrapped up in some high drama and metaphysical peril in the current Jonathan Hickman run. Wade Wilson is annoying to them, and Thompson writes him as such but rides that incredible line where he remains engaging and fun to us without making the other characters feel like jerks. Thompson writes a Deadpool that is often in the wrong, who arrives to cause trouble and then takes it a little too far, and it's an absolute blast. The star of the book and all of the X-Men who meet him here would agree, is Jeff the Land Shark, a cute little fanged monstrosity that bites butts and takes names.

The art from artist Kevin Libranda, colorist Chris Sotomayor, and letterer VC's Joe Sabino is exactly what you'd hope for in a Deadpool comic, matching the Marvel house style while leading a bit into the humor of it all. So Wade Wilson himself feels like a hero bursting with cartoon energy in the middle of a realistic world.

I suppose I've been sleeping on Kelly Thompson as a writer and this run because this is the first time I've read her work. It's genuinely funny, earnest without being sentimental, subversive, and loud without being irritating, and thoroughly engaging. Now that he's the King of Staten Island, with apologies to Pete Davidson, this Deadpool run is one to follow.