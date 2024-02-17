Deadpool And Wolverine To Be Set During World War III

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool And Wolverine, wolverine

Marvel is launching a new comic book series for May 2024, Deadpool And Wolverine: WWIII, a three issue series from Joe Kelly and Adam Kubert.

Marvel is launching a new comic book series for May 2024, Deadpool And Wolverine: WWIII, a three issue series for the most celebrated of Deadpool writers Joe Kelly and Wolverine artist Adam Kubert.

"The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture, the best there is and the merc with the mouth, undergoes a radical change in an all-new three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages in DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1. On stands this May, acclaimed writer Joe Kelly makes his return to Deadpool in the new series alongside legendary artist Adam Kubert.

"The mysterious Delta believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on Deadpool, and Wolverine is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse? Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (Deadpool, Uncanny X-Men) and Adam Kubert (Wolverine, Uncanny X-Men)!

"On writing the upcoming series, Kelly told IGN, "There were so many factors that made me say yes to writing this book. Adam Kubert was number one. I worked with Adam during my early Marvel career and have been a fan of his ever since – both as an artist and a human. So, working with him again? No brainer, yes please.

"The second reason was Wolverine. As much as this is a buddy-book, Logan is the entry point to the story, which gave me a chance to explore this character I love. His voice, his perspective on the world, all of it gave me a unique way to approach an epic team-up…

"And then, big number three… there's the body horror. Deadpool and Wolverine together allow for a bloody playground of a story. A tale of self-examination and introspection as told through some seriously jaw-dropping nastiness thanks to Adam's deft hands. It's a dark, funny, messy ride I hope everyone enjoys as much as I do."

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1 (OF 3)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 5/1