Deadpool: Bad Blood #4 Preview: Make Up Your Mind, Deadpool

Domino arrives to kill Thumper in this preview of Deadpool: Bad Blood #4. For once, Deadpool is against killing. Check out the preview below.

Deadpool: Bad Blood #4

by Rob Liefeld & Chris Sims & Chad Bowers, cover by Rob Liefeld

ISSUE #4 – The secret history of Thumper has been revealed! But now that Wade Wilson knows the massive masked man's motivations – not to mention his startling true identity – what does that mean for Deadpool? Plus: Whose side is Garrison Kane on, anyway? And why is Wade suddenly trading blows – and bullets – with Domino? Isn't she supposed to be his ally on this crazy caper? Prepare to experience the explosive finale of Rob Liefeld's ultimate Deadpool story!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620387100411

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

