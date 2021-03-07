Deadpool Is Marvel's Most Read Comic Book Right Now

Deadpool may not have his own comic book series in print right now. I am sure a new one is just round the corner in the summer. But he does have a series in Japan. And it is rather popular. In fact it may be Marvel's most-read comic book of all right now, getting Keanu Reeves BRZRKR numbers.

Deadpool: Samurai by Sanshirou Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi is the Deadpool manga that launched last year in Japan in collaboration with Shonen JUMP and that it will debut new Marvel characters, as previously happened with Marvel's Chinese publications, Aero and Sword Master. Bleeding Cool also confirmed the series will be in Marvel Universe standard continuity. And here are the publically released reading stats.

The first chapter was read by over a million – as was the second chapter. The most recent chapter has been read by two-thirds of a million. I mean, it's no Dav Pilkey, Raima Telegemeri or Shannon Hale million-plus-selling graphic novel. But it's still not bad"

Deadpool first appeared as a supervillain in The New Mutants and later in issues of X-Force, but later evolved into his more recognizable antiheroic persona. Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Winston Wilson, is a disfigured mercenary with the superhuman ability of an accelerated healing factor and physical prowess. The character is known as the "Merc with a Mouth" because of his tendency to talk and joke constantly, including breaking the fourth wall for humorous effect and running gags. The character's popularity has seen him featured in numerous forms of other media. In the 2004 series Cable & Deadpool, he refers to his own scarred appearance as "Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Shar-Pei". Reynolds himself would eventually portray the character in the X-Men film series, appearing in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Deadpool and its sequel Deadpool 2. Reynolds attributes Cable & Deadpool #2 to what got him hooked on the character and inspired him to bring the character to the movies. He is slated to continue playing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.