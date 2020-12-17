C.B. Cebulski Gets His Million-Read Marvel Comic – Deadpool Samurai

On the 3rd of May, 2019, Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski tweeted out "The last comic to sell a million copies was Star Wars #1, which was almost five years ago. I feel it's about time we publish another title that sells over seven figures. And I think I have an idea…" I understand that this specific plan did not come to fruition; whatever project Cebulski had in mind did not come to pass. But it is something Jude Terror clowned him on at the time and has continued to clown him over ever since. Even Rod Lamberti joined in.

But maybe C.B. Cebulski will have the last laugh. Recently, Marvel launched the in-continuity Deadpool: Samurai comic book in the Shonen Jump anthology in Japan. The story is also available digitally, and the Jump+ digital reader measures reader amounts. And guess what? As of yesterday, that counts over a million reads.

The second issue has also just launched and already has a quarter of a million to its name.

Deadpool: Samurai was announced at the Tokyo Comic Con digital panel by Shuhei Hosono, EiC of Shonen JUMP. It will debut new Marvel characters, as previously happened with Marvel's Chinese publications, Aero and Sword Master.

They previously published a Deadpool one-shot last October in 2019 in published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+. This is a longer commitment to the character. But it will also include the same creative team who worked on the one-shot, Sanshirou Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi, now on this full-length story.

The serialisation began on the 10th of December, and there is no sign of an English translation. Odds are, with C.B. Cebulski getting involved in the promotion, that this will see a print publication sometime in 2021 as part of Deadpool's 30th-anniversary celebrations.