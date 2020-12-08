Japanese Deadpool Comic Will Be In Marvel Continuity

Deadpool: Samurai is t he new Deadpool manga launching in Japan in collaboration with Shonen JUMP a nnounced at the Tokyo Comic Con digital panel by Shuhei Hosono, EiC of Shonen JUMP. It will debut new Marvel characters, as previously happened with Marvel's Chinese publications, Aero and Sword Master.

And Bleeding Cool has confirmed the series will be in Marvel Universe standard continuity. Because that's what really matter these days, right? Especially with Deadpool?

They previously published a Deadpool one-shot last October in 2019 in published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+. This is a longer commitment to the character. But it will also include the same creative team who worked on the one-shot, Sanshirou Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi, now on this longer story.

The serialisation will begin on the 10th of December, and there is no sign of an English translation. Odds are, with CB Cebulski getting involved in the promotion, that this will see a print publication sometime in 2021 as part of Deadpool's 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Deadpool first appeared as a supervillain in The New Mutants and later in issues of X-Force, but later evolved into his more recognizable antiheroic persona. Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Winston Wilson, is a disfigured mercenary with the superhuman ability of an accelerated healing factor and physical prowess. The character is known as the "Merc with a Mouth" because of his tendency to talk and joke constantly, including breaking the fourth wall for humorous effect and running gags. The character's popularity has seen him featured in numerous forms of other media. In the 2004 series Cable & Deadpool, he refers to his own scarred appearance as "Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Shar-Pei". Reynolds himself would eventually portray the character in the X-Men film series, appearing in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Deadpool and its sequel Deadpool 2. Reynolds attributes Cable & Deadpool #2 to what got him hooked on the character and inspired him to bring the character to the movies. He is slated to continue playing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.