Deadpool Officially Confirms That He Is A Disney Princess (Spoilers)

Deadpool Officially Confirms that he is a Disney Princess (Spoilers) courtesy of Andrew Wheeler and Eleonora Carlini from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sparking debates about his Disney Princess status.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1 by Andrew Wheeler and Eleonora Carlini hits shelves tomorrow.

The comic reveals Deadpool claiming his Disney Princess title, making it Marvel-official.

Discover Negasonic's precognitive powers and her adventure involving the Time Variance Authority.

Ever since it was confirmed that Deadpool would be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Deadpool And Wolverine, people have been asking if this means that Deadpool is a Disney Princess. Some jokingly, some deadly serious.

Tomorrow, Marvel Comics publishes Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1 by Andrew Wheeler and Eleonora Carlini. Andrew is an old friend and used to write the No More Mutants column for Bleeding Cool before he was made EIC of Comics Alliance. And it seems he has something he would like to make official. Pn the record, was it were. As Deadpool turns up with Negasomic Teenage Warhead, guns and speed lines are raised.

That's printed in a Marvel comic, and Marvel is owned by Disney, so that must be true. And picking up a copy tomorrow will make that doubly sure. Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1 also looks at her precognitive power set…

"No More Mutants" as Andrew used to say every week on Bleeding Cool.

NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240775

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Paco Medina

SPOTLIGHTING THE LOVEABLE PUNK! Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she'll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she's never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like – wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?! Collecting the hit web series Marvel's Voices Infinity Comics: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44-49 for the first time in print, plus, a brand-new story by the returning creative team! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $6.99

