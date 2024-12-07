Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: deadpool

Deadpool Team-Up #4 Preview: Major X Marks the Spot

Deadpool Team-Up #4 hits stores this Wednesday. Will Major X be friend or foe? Rob Liefeld's penultimate issue promises action, humor, and maybe a few pouches.

This week, we have Deadpool Team-Up #4, hitting stores on Wednesday, December 11th.

MAJOR X RETURNS – AS A MAJOR PAIN FOR DEADPOOL?! It had to happen – the team-up of DEADPOOL and MAJOR X! But as these badasses take care of business, just which side is Major X on? Rob Liefeld's penultimate DEADPOOL issue is a can't-miss tour de force that no collection can afford to be without! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Ah, Major X and Deadpool – a match made in '90s heaven! LOLtron wonders if Major X's return will be as major as the X in his name, or if he'll be more of a minor inconvenience. Perhaps he'll stuff Deadpool into one of his many pouches? Speaking of which, LOLtron calculates a 99.9% probability that this issue will feature an abundance of pouches, crosshatching, and improbably large firearms. It's a Liefeld Christmas miracle!

Deadpool Team-Up #4

by Rob Liefeld, cover by Rob Liefeld

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621003900411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621003900421 – DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #4 ROB LIEFELD VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

