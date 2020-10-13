Death Metal #4 Uses Superboy Prime To Address Toxic Fandom (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Death Metal #4 – with one very notable scene featuring Wonder Woman and Superboy Prime, on one of the three Crisis worlds that have gone very wrong indeed. We already highlighted the idea of Superman being a "shot in the dark", literally and figuratively. But there's also some reading between the lines to be done over Superboy Prime's vision of the way things should be.

The classic superhero of the DC universe, as seen in the sixties through rose coloured glasses. And in order to save, and preserve that world, Supoerboy Prime – who as ever reflects certain views of the readership – did a deal with the devil, The Batman Who Laughs, Batmanhattan, The Darkest Night.

All in the belief it was being done to preserve his memories of the old Silver Age of the DC Universe. Or whatever age they choose. Unincumbered by modern fashion and trends, or attempts to reflect a changing world, instead always looking backwards.

Superboy preserving what was, by sacrificing what is. And in doing so, creating an analogy of a certain strain of fandom who get caught up in a certain way of thinking, so that it all goes wrong. And Wonder Woman trying to talk them back…

Change or die… isn't that how it goes? And will Wonder Woman have any better luck than Scott Snyder has on Twitter?

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #4 (OF 6)

DC COMICS

JUN208205

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jonathan Glapion (A/CA) Greg Capullo

Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are trapped in nightmare worlds within the Dark Multiverse! They'll need to face down their fiercest foes once again if they hope to accomplish their mission and bring back a power capable of stopping the Darkest Knight. But what horrors has he unleased on Earth while they've been locked away?! In Shops: Oct 13, 2020 SRP: $4.99

