Superman Is "A Shot In The Dark" – Death Metal #4 (Spoilers)

Truth, Justice and the American Way. The Man Of Steel. The Man of Tomorrow. Look! Up In The Sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Superman. Classic Superman phrases, joined more recently with a few memorable takes courtesy of Grant Morrison "They will stumble, they will fall. But in time, they will join you in the sun", "to catch them if they fall" and "It's never as bad as it seems. You're stronger than you think you are."

Today it feels as if Scott Snyder brings another one, courtesy of Wonder Woman, debating with Superboy Prime in Death Metal #4, drawn by Greg Capullo.

Placed in a rocketship by parents, as their own planet was being destroyed. A chance, just for their son, sending him out who knows where, the story of Moses, rewritten for the 20th century and creating the superhero in that moment. Superman, a very literal "shot in the dark" in all sorts of ways. Now that's what I call a Snyder Cut.

A great line, but is it all for naught? After all it appears that The Batman Who Laughs, Batmanhattan, The Darkest Knight bribed the architect first…

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #4 (OF 6)

DC COMICS

JUN208205

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jonathan Glapion (A/CA) Greg Capullo

Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are trapped in nightmare worlds within the Dark Multiverse! They'll need to face down their fiercest foes once again if they hope to accomplish their mission and bring back a power capable of stopping the Darkest Knight. But what horrors has he unleased on Earth while they've been locked away?! In Shops: Oct 13, 2020 SRP: $4.99

I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.