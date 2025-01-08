Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane, Spider-Boy

Deaths Of Aunt May, Mary Jane & Spider-Boy in Amazing Spider-Man #65

The deaths of Aunt May, Mary Jane, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Boy and more in The Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man #65 (Spoilers)

Spider-Spoilers! Spider-Spoilers! Spider-Spoilers! Today's chapter of the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man #65 by Joe Kelly and Cafu sees Peter Parker put through the wringer, no longer about his own death, but the deaths of those nearest and dearest to him, the kind of thing he has previously done deals with the devil to prevent. And giving us glimpses of the future with many revelations along the way.

As May Parker dies from the Essex Virus, presumably from the labs of Mister Sinister, as her FEAST charity has gone international. And also seemingly have married J Jonah Jameson.

Jameson also having died at his office desk, taken by the current embodiment of the Marvel Universe Death, Phil Coulson.

Mary Jane dies, at the hands of a goblin, but what's more tragic…

… is that she dies without accomplishing what she wished to have. A theme that gets repeated as other heroes…

…. don't get a life-affirming sacrifice of a death. For a superhero it's the very worst form of death. One that means and accomplishing nothing.

Peter Parker's current girlfriend Shay also died meaninglessly in an accident.

And a past girlfriend, the Black Cat, basically trips and falls. And Norman Osborn has no impact from, his life story

And again with Randy Robertson, Spider-Man wasn't there to save him, didn't even know he had to, might not have known anything, Peter Parker lives all these deaths in full… what will that kill inside Peter Parker? A very different kind of death… Amazing Spider-Man #65 by Joe Kelly and Cafu is published today.

